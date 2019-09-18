Long before the season began, Salem head coach Jarrett Laws dubbed the 2019 season his toughest to date.
After graduating the majority of his star-studded roster from last season, one that finished with a 7-3 regular season record and entered the playoffs as a No. 2 seed, Laws had the daunting task of filling their shoes with mostly players that had no varsity experience, and in some cases, no junior varsity experience, either.
The result through the Seminoles’ first three games? An 0-3 record.
A 41-2 loss at Alcovy last Friday night showed that the battle Laws and his staff are currently facing is just getting started.
Against the Tigers, Laws eluded to his team having issues with alignment on both sides of the ball, roughly 75 percent of the time to be exact. Heading into their first Region 4-AAAA contest of the season Friday at Hampton, Laws has continued to place a big emphasis on getting his team the best prepared as he can in the simplest way possible.
While that has proved to be easier said than done in the Seminoles’ first three games of 2019, Laws hopes to have a clearer vision of the team he has to work with in the coming weeks.