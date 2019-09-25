For the first time in 2019, Salem found itself fighting for a win in the fourth quarter.
Trailing 20-13 entering the final 12 minutes, the Seminoles were unable to muster a comeback, but proved that a light is at the end of the tunnel.
Junior quarterback Daniel Scott turned in his best career game, completing 11 of 15 for 141 yards while also rushing for 47 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore running back Willis Sheppard rushed for a team-high 81 yards and scored his first touchdown of the season while wide receiver Xavier Eutsey caught nine passes for a career-high 138 yards.
Having scored just one touchdown on the season entering last Friday night’s game, the Seminoles doubled their touchdown mark against the Hornets. And while their newfound offensive success did not lead to their first victory of 2019, it appears head coach Jarrett Laws is onto something with his young offense.