Salem Seminoles (Region 4-AAAA)
Coach: Jarrett Laws
Record: 1-6, 1-3 region
Last week: Lost to Eastside 45-6
Woodward Academy (Region 4-AAAA)
Coach: John Hunt
Record: 7-0, 4-0 region
Last week: Beat Hampton 49-0
Outlook
Last season’s 26-14 win over Woodward Academy was the high point for Salem, a team that went on to finish second in Region 4-AAAA play. The Seminoles out-muscled the War Eagles in College Park, but two very different teams are expected to meet Friday night in Conyers.
The Seminoles will enter with only one win to their names while the War Eagles will enter with a perfect 7-0 record and a No. 2 ranking in Class AAAA.
For a Salem team in full rebuild mode, the Seminoles have struggled more times than not in 2019, but have showed signs of improvement in recent weeks. Sophomore running back Willis Sheppard reached the 800-yard rushing mark last week while senior wide receiver Xavier Eutsey continues to impress with 38 receptions and 430 yards receiving in six games.
Woodward Academy is led by senior quarterback Mike Wright, who has thrown for 1331 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 210 and has scored five more times on the ground.
Sophomore Damari Alson continues to lead the War Eagles in rushing with 506 yards and has scored seven touchdowns. At wide receiver, the duo of Ambe Caldwell Alan Wright have combined for 667 yards and nine touchdowns.