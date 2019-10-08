COVINGTON — The Georgia Society Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard placed wreaths on the grave of Mary Jane Dixon at Belcher Cemetery in Newton County Saturday morning to pay tribute to her dedication to the Sergeant Newton Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
Dixon died in January at the age of 76. Throughout her life she was an active member of the DAR and was the historian for Newton County. At the wreath-laying ceremony Saturday, Scott Collins, president of the Georgia Society Sons of the American Revolution and executor of Dixon’s estate, announced that she had left a sizeable bequest to the Sergeant Newton Chapter.
In addition to presenting the colors and placing wreaths on Dixon’s grave, the color guard performed a musket salute. Sergeant Newton Chapter Registrar Frieda Aiken read a poem in tribute, entitled “Do Not Stand By My Grave and Weep.”