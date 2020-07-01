Player of the Year: James White, Heritage, Jr.
Heritage's James White averaged an area-best 24.1 points and grabbed 5.2 rebounds to pair with 1.8 assists per game in his first year playing varsity basketball. He finished the season with 724 total points.
Coach of the Year: Charlemagne Gibbons, Newton
Newton's Charlemagne Gibbons helped lead the Rams to an Elite 8 appearance in Class AAAAAAA in his first year at the helm.
Freshman of the Year: Qua Brown, Newton
Newton's Qua Brown averaged 6.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists during his freshman season.
Most Improved Player: Dylan Driver, Alcovy, Sr.
After playing the majority of his junior season on the junior varsity squad, Alcovy's Dylan Driver burst onto the scene this past season and averaged 13 points, 8.9 rebounds and two steals per game.
FIRST TEAM
⬥ Myles Rice, Eastside, Jr.
Averaged 22.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists
⬥ Caleb Byrd, Newton, Sr.
Averaged 22 points, 2.3 assists
⬥ RJ Noord, Heritage, Jr.
Averaged 20.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists
⬥ Kevin Sesberry, Rockdale, Sr.
Averaged 16 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists
⬥ Oliver Gerard, Alcovy, Sr.
Averaged 13.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 1.4 steals
SECOND TEAM
Shawn Smith, Newton, Sr.
Jeremiah Venson, Salem, Sr.
TJ Clark, Newton, Soph.
Courtney McBride, Heritage, Jr.
Chauncey Wiggins, Eastside, Soph.
THIRD TEAM
Jheim McDonald, Rockdale, Sr.
Xavier Eutsey, Salem, Sr.
Tahron Taylor, Salem, Sr.
Trevon Howze, Alcovy, Jr.
Elijah Jefferson, Rockdale, Jr.
PRIVATE SCHOOL
FIRST TEAM
⬥ Jalen Germany, YACS, Soph.
Averaged 29.8 points, 1.7 assists, 685 points
⬥ Jamaal Roland, Covington Academy, Sr.
Averaged 19.6 points, 7.5 rebounds
⬥ Taj Odhiambo, YACS, Jr.
Averaged 19.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 2 assists
⬥ Jahvonte Rawlings, YACS, Jr.
Averaged 14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 steals
⬥ Shamari Samuels, Peachtree Academy, Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.