Newton's Caleb Byrd shoots a jump shot against McDonough Tuesday night

Newton's Caleb Byrd was named to the All-Citizen first team. 

 Photo: Jeremy Davis

Player of the Year: James White, Heritage, Jr. 

Heritage's James White averaged an area-best 24.1 points and grabbed 5.2 rebounds to pair with 1.8 assists per game in his first year playing varsity basketball. He finished the season with 724 total points. 

Coach of the Year: Charlemagne Gibbons, Newton 

Newton's Charlemagne Gibbons helped lead the Rams to an Elite 8 appearance in Class AAAAAAA in his first year at the helm. 

Freshman of the Year: Qua Brown, Newton

Newton's Qua Brown averaged 6.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists during his freshman season. 

Most Improved Player: Dylan Driver, Alcovy, Sr. 

After playing the majority of his junior season on the junior varsity squad, Alcovy's Dylan Driver burst onto the scene this past season and averaged 13 points, 8.9 rebounds and two steals per game. 

FIRST TEAM

⬥ Myles Rice, Eastside, Jr.

Averaged 22.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists

⬥ Caleb Byrd, Newton, Sr.

Averaged 22 points, 2.3 assists

⬥ RJ Noord, Heritage, Jr.

Averaged 20.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists

⬥ Kevin Sesberry, Rockdale, Sr.

Averaged 16 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists 

⬥ Oliver Gerard, Alcovy, Sr.

Averaged 13.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 1.4 steals

SECOND TEAM

Shawn Smith, Newton, Sr.

Jeremiah Venson, Salem, Sr.

TJ Clark, Newton, Soph.

Courtney McBride, Heritage, Jr.

Chauncey Wiggins, Eastside, Soph.

THIRD TEAM

Jheim McDonald, Rockdale, Sr.

Xavier Eutsey, Salem, Sr.

Tahron Taylor, Salem, Sr.

Trevon Howze, Alcovy, Jr.

Elijah Jefferson, Rockdale, Jr.

PRIVATE SCHOOL 

FIRST TEAM

⬥  Jalen Germany, YACS, Soph. 

 Averaged 29.8 points, 1.7 assists, 685 points

 ⬥ Jamaal Roland, Covington Academy, Sr. 

 Averaged 19.6 points, 7.5 rebounds

⬥ Taj Odhiambo, YACS, Jr. 

Averaged 19.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 2 assists

⬥ Jahvonte Rawlings, YACS, Jr. 

Averaged 14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 steals

⬥ Shamari Samuels, Peachtree Academy, Jr. 

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.