Player of the Year: Sade Harrell, Heritage, Jr.
Heritage's Sade Harrell averaged 15 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and two blocks per game all while helping lead the Patriots to their first-ever playoff win. Harrell led the area in points and rebounds this season.
Coach of the Year: Sean Turley, Rockdale
Turley helped guide the Rockdale girls basketball team to the Region 8-AAAAAAA title, the school's first since 1984. The Bulldogs also made their second straight Sweet 16 appearance.
Co-Freshmen of the Year: Lia Edwards and Nylah Williams, Rockdale
Both Lia Edwards and Nylah Williams turned in terrific freshman seasons for Rockdale. Edwards averaged 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.6 assists. Williams averaged 8.2 points, seven rebounds and 1.2 steals.
Most Improved Player: Stephan Sellers, Rockdale, Jr.
Rockdale's Sellers made huge strides during the 2019-20 season averaging 5.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. Sellers averaged only 0.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 11 games as a sophomore.
FIRST TEAM
⬥ Ajoyous Tuggle, Alcovy, Sr.
Averaged 10.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals
⬥ Shaquice May, Rockdale, Jr.
Averaged 12.6 points, 2.6 assists, 1.8 steals
⬥ Kristyn Goshay, Heritage, Jr.
Averaged 12.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.9 steals
⬥ Ashleigh Norris, Newton, Soph.
Averaged 15 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals
⬥ T’Niah Douglas, Eastside, Sr.
Averaged 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists
SECOND TEAM
Alana Moore, Rockdale, Jr.
Maka’ya Cushion, Newton, Sr.
Ashanti Wright, Newton, Sr.
Alysee Dobbs, Eastside, Sr.
Dasia Burgess, Eastside, Sr.
THIRD TEAM
Jaliyah Weekes, Heritage, Fr.
Tijunna Freeman, Newton, Sr.
Unique Reed, Alcovy, Sr.
Serai Johnson, Alcovy, Sr.
Lizzie Teasley, Eastside, Soph.
