Newton’s Nyland Green races towards the end zone during a 2019 game against Shiloh.

 Staff Photos: Colin Hubbard

Alcovy

8/21 At North Forsyth

8/28 At Newton (SH)

9/04 Eastside (SH)

9/25 Rockdale County (SH)

10/02 At Lowndes

10/09 At Colquitt County

10/16 At Grovetown

10/23 Lakeside, Evans

10/30 Heritage, Conyers

11/06 At Evans

Eastside

8/28 At Winder-Barrow

9/04 At Alcovy (SH)

9/11 Newton (SH)

9/18 At Johnson, Gainesville

9/24 Apalachee (SH)

10/02 At Clarke Central

10/09 At Loganville

10/22 Jackson County (SH)

10/30 Walnut Grove (SH)

11/06 At Greenbrier

Heritage

8/21 At Salem

8/28 At Meadowcreek

9/04 Houston County

9/11 Riverdale

9/18 At Colquitt County

10/09 At Lakeside, Evans

10/16 Rockdale County

10/23 At Evans

10/30 At Alcovy

11/06 Grovetown

Newton

8/21 Woodward Academy (SH)

8/28 Alcovy (SH)

9/11 At Eastside (SH)

9/18 At McEachern

9/25 At Houston County

10/02 At Parkview

10/16 Brookwood (SH)

10/23 At Mill Creek

10/30 At Grayson

11/06 South Gwinnett (SH)

Rockdale County

8/21 At Arabia Mountain (GO)

8/28 Salem

9/04 Mundy's Mill

9/11 Westside, Macon

9/25 At Alcovy (SH)

10/02 At McDonough

10/16 At Heritage, Conyers

10/23 Grovetown

10/30 Evans

11/06 At Lakeside, Evans

Salem

8/21 Heritage, Conyers

8/28 At Rockdale County

9/11 At Coffee

9/18 Douglass, Atlanta

9/25 At Redan (ND)

10/02 At Sandy Creek

10/16 At Cedar Grove (GO)

10/23 Greater Atlanta Christian

10/30 At Westminster

11/06 Carver, Atlanta

GO: Godfrey Stadium

SH: Sharp Stadium

