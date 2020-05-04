Alcovy
8/21 At North Forsyth
8/28 At Newton (SH)
9/04 Eastside (SH)
9/25 Rockdale County (SH)
10/02 At Lowndes
10/09 At Colquitt County
10/16 At Grovetown
10/23 Lakeside, Evans
10/30 Heritage, Conyers
11/06 At Evans
Eastside
8/28 At Winder-Barrow
9/04 At Alcovy (SH)
9/11 Newton (SH)
9/18 At Johnson, Gainesville
9/24 Apalachee (SH)
10/02 At Clarke Central
10/09 At Loganville
10/22 Jackson County (SH)
10/30 Walnut Grove (SH)
11/06 At Greenbrier
Heritage
8/21 At Salem
8/28 At Meadowcreek
9/04 Houston County
9/11 Riverdale
9/18 At Colquitt County
10/09 At Lakeside, Evans
10/16 Rockdale County
10/23 At Evans
10/30 At Alcovy
11/06 Grovetown
Newton
8/21 Woodward Academy (SH)
8/28 Alcovy (SH)
9/11 At Eastside (SH)
9/18 At McEachern
9/25 At Houston County
10/02 At Parkview
10/16 Brookwood (SH)
10/23 At Mill Creek
10/30 At Grayson
11/06 South Gwinnett (SH)
Rockdale County
8/21 At Arabia Mountain (GO)
8/28 Salem
9/04 Mundy's Mill
9/11 Westside, Macon
9/25 At Alcovy (SH)
10/02 At McDonough
10/16 At Heritage, Conyers
10/23 Grovetown
10/30 Evans
11/06 At Lakeside, Evans
Salem
8/21 Heritage, Conyers
8/28 At Rockdale County
9/11 At Coffee
9/18 Douglass, Atlanta
9/25 At Redan (ND)
10/02 At Sandy Creek
10/16 At Cedar Grove (GO)
10/23 Greater Atlanta Christian
10/30 At Westminster
11/06 Carver, Atlanta
GO: Godfrey Stadium
SH: Sharp Stadium
