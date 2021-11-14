The basketball teams representing Newton County were off and running over the weekend as the Newton Rams traveled to Houston, Texas, to meet Concordia Lutheran on Saturday and the Eastside Eagles hosted Arabia Mountain on Friday.
The Alcovy Tigers' 2021-22 opener is Tuesday against South Gwinnett.
The Rams are coming off a 14-9 campaign that saw them reach the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament, while the Eagles were 13-10 and qualified for the Class AAAAA state tournament and Alcovy finished the season 11-12 and 4-6 in Region 3-AAAAAA.
Here’s a brief look at each team heading into the season.
NEWTON
The Rams advanced to the Sweet 16 last seasons, after reaching the Elite Eight in 2020, and the good news for coach Charlemagne Gibbons is that essentially his whole team from last season returns this winter.
“We’re looking to give ourselves a chance to be in the Final Four and win a state championship,” said Gibbons, now in his third season leading Newton.
The team’s top three returners are junior guard Jakai Newton (11 points per game, 7 rebounds per game in 2021), who recently committed to Indiana, junior guard Stephon Castle (14 ppg,5 rpg), a highly decorated recruit, and junior guard/forward Marquavious Brown (10 ppg. 6rpg), another rising star who just committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.
“They’ve been playing together since they were freshmen, and a couple of them have been starting since they were freshmen or have been in the rotation since the ninth grade,” said Gibbons. “This is a great opportunity for them to advance to the state finals.”
Gibbons was adamant that Rams games are likely to resemble track meets this season.
“It’s as fast as possible,” he said. “We’re going to trap you and try to play as fast as we can. It puts a premium on conditioning and depth, because we’ve got a lot of guys. I expect to play eight or nine guys every night. We’ve got a good crew of young guys, so this ain’t the end of the well for us.”
EASTSIDE
Coach Dorrian Randolph’s first season as Eastside’s head coach was one for the books. The Eagles dealt with the pandemic, player defections, academic challenges and injuries, and still managed to finish 13-10 and advance to the Class AAAAA state tournament. And as far as Randolph is concerned, Eastside has just scratched the surface.
“Going into Year 2, expectations with a full offseason of being able to play and practice a lot, I have big plans and big expectations this year,” he said. “Coming in second in the region was great, but of course I want to win it. That’s always the goal.”
The Eagles return four seasoned players, including guard Will Banks (who averaged 6 points per night last season), forward Aaron Benton (who averaged 12 points and whom Randolph believes is a legitimate candidate to be the Region 8-AAAAA Player of the Year), Jacquez Williams (who averaged 9 points last year and returns this season slimmer, stronger and faster) and point guard Oliver Dean (whom Gibbons calls “a second coach on the court”).
“I think we’ve got a great team,” said Randolph. “We’ve got four returners off last year’s team. I got nine on the roster, but there are two football guys who played last year and there’s another guy who was just medically cleared and will try out when football players come out.”
Randolph added that he expects that a number of players will have to share the scoring load, which means there can be no selfish play.
“With the way our offense and our team is set up, no one person is going to average 20 points,” he said. “If you’re looking to average 20 (points) you’re in the wrong place because we move the ball. But a good double-double is just as good as someone averaging 20.”
ALCOVY
Now in his seventh season as the Tigers’ head coach, Mack Hardwick said he can see good players on the floor but it may take a while for the team to develop as a whole. Graduation hit the team hard and some of the team’s expected contributors were still playing football as the basketball season began.
“We’ve got a lot of growing to do,” said Hardwick. “We’re a young team in the process of growing.”
Junior guard/forward Ben Hodges is the only returning starter for the Tigers, who are also looking to guard Byron Howard, and point guards Bobby Smith and Bryson Virgile to make plays once the football season ends.
Hardwick said Alcovy will need to rely on smarts, guile and fight to remain viable this winter.
“This is definitely a building year, but in all honesty but what I want to do is make sure we’re competitive on a weekly basis,” he said. “We’re at a point that we have to do, as coaches, with what we have and we make sure our team competes using their basketball IQ.”
When asked what kind of attack he likes his team to employ on the floor, Hardwick said, “My style is completely contingent on what we get out of our scouting report. Our boys know every defensive set you can think of, even junk defenses. It depends on our opponents.
“I do have a go-to defense and that is to make sure we press our opponents. But it’s one of those things where you have to read and trust the scouting report. Our defense is varied and effective against the opponent we play.”
