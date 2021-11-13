The 2021-2022 high school basketball season finds girls teams from Newton County looking to bounce back.
Although Newton advanced to the third round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament, the Rams’ regular season record was 8-11, and both Eastside and Alcovy finished the season with losing records and no invitations to the postseason, although Eastside did manage to survive three quarantines.
Newton County opens what figures to be an arduous season against McEachern on Monday, Nov. 22 and Greenforest on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Eastside was set to host Arabia Mountain on Friday in its season opener and Alcovy will play its first official game on Tuesday against South Gwinnett.
Here’s a brief look at each team heading into the season.
NEWTON
The Rams’ trip to the Class AAAAAAA Elite Eight was the highlight of a long campaign fraught with what veteran coach Tiffani Johnson termed “the overall atmosphere of the season.”
“I don’t know if it was catching fire, but it was believing in what we’d been preaching the whole season,” said Johnson, now in her 18th season as Newton County’s head coach, of her team’s late-season surge. “We had that chemistry click at the end and we were able to put together some good basketball toward the end of the season.”
With the exception of graduating seniors Paris Gordon and Montesha Franklin, the Rams’ roster returns intact, although one of the team’s leading scorers from a year ago, Ashleigh Norris, suffered a knee injury in May, may or may not be able to get back on the court this season.
Fortunately for the Rams, they’ve got two of the most sought-after players in the state and the country leading the charge. Point guard Sanaa Tripp averaged 27 points per game last season to go with seven rebounds and five steals, and shooting guard Tre’miyah Berry averaged 14 points and three rebounds, and both return to the fold. Johnson is also pleased with the steady leadership provided by veterans Kyla Price, Breyonna Rhodes and La’rekia Terrell.
“The outlook is still great. I think we still have a chance to go far in the postseason,” said Johnson. “We have some veterans who are leaders on and off the floor and contribute a lot to our energy and our chemistry on the floor. Having key pieces and a great supporting group I definitely think we have a chance to compete with anybody in the state.”
Newton County will travel far and wide this season. The Rams will be playing in a Thanksgiving showcase at Parkview and will play in a Christmas affair at Campbell. They’ll also play in the multi-state She Got Game showcase in Marietta and will travel to Memphis in early January for another series of games.
“We’ll play a lot of non-region teams that will give us a good wall to bang our head against and see how we stand up,” said Johnson.
EASTSIDE
The Eagles’ 2020-21 season had just about everything possible go wrong, starting with having to endure three pandemic-related quarantines, having personnel issues and having to throw young players into the varsity fire.
“Our season was kind of crazy last year,” said head coach Gladys King, now in her seventh year at Eastside. “…I really played a varsity schedule with a JV team all year. It was hard.”
The Eagles have but three seniors on their roster and their only returning starter, Lizzie Teasley, is injured and may not be able to play this season. King said she’ll look to junior guard/forward Jasmine Featherstone, sophomore forward/center Kaliel Kracht and freshman guard/forward Jazmine Flournoy to provide on-court impact.
“I’m looking at this as a rebuilding year because we have some talent out there, but it’s just that they need more reps and more time and some reinforcement for what they did learn in the gym, because some of them didn’t get a whole lot of time due to all our quarantines,” King said.
Because of the team’s relative youth, Eastside figures to hang its hat on its defense and King said she’s looking for incremental progress and a competitive fire from the Eagles.
“I like to run and I like defense; my thing is defense,” she said. “We try to stop people with our defense. But right now I’m just going to work with the fundamentals and the basics. I want them to have fun, I don’t want them to give up on it and I still want to compete.
“We’re young and we may not have all the experience but we want our girls to compete and we’ve got girls who have bought into that and are willing to do that. They know they’ve got to get out there — nobody’s going to give us anything.”
ALCOVY
Although the Tigers slogged through a 5-17 season with a 1-9 mark in Region 3-AAAAAA, coach Justin Turner expects to see marked progress this year as his players worked overtime in the offseason to get better.
“The season is looking promising because a number of our players have been putting in time in the offseason to prepare themselves and it shows, physically and mentally,” said Turner, now in his sixth season at the helm. “It looks promising and the goal is to qualify for state, which is always a good indication of what your team is doing.”
Alcovy will look to a trio of seniors — guard Markeisha White, forward Electra Thomas and guard Alicia McAlpine — to lead a team that also includes one sophomore, one freshman and eight juniors.
“They’ve all got at least three years in the program and two have been here for four years and they’ve seen our goals in the past that we weren’t able to maximize on, and with that being said, the focus is to definitely try to send our seniors out right,” said Turner of White, Thomas and McAlpine.
This winter Turner’s approach will be for his team to match the style and intensity of the Tigers’ opponents.
“This year, we want to be able to adjust and play the game that benefits us and gives us the best chance against our opponent,” he said. “We really want to try to be able to be an adaptable team that’s competitive. If that means slowing down the game, we’ll do that, and if it means picking it up with some quick buckets, we’ll do that. Whatever is called for, we just want to be able to adapt.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.