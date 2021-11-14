The three boys basketball teams in Rockdale County all enjoyed noteworthy 2020-2021 seasons, with Rockdale qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2016, Heritage advancing to the second round of state and Salem posting a 20-6 record and reaching the third round of the state tournament.
With first-year coach Reginald Jacobs in charge, Rockdale opened the season with a 70-37 win over Discovery on Saturday. Salem kicked the season off Saturday with a 68-56 victory over W.D. Mohammed, while Heritage's opener is Tuesday at Redan.
Here’s a brief look at each team heading into the season.
ROCKDALE
After four years as an assistant under Tyrone King, Jacobs was named the Bulldogs’ coach in April. Although Rockdale endured a 10-15 overall record (with a 3-7 mark in Region 3-AAAAAA), the Bulldogs did advance to the state tournament for the first time in several years and Jacobs reckons his senior-laden team should make a good case for returning to the postseason this winter.
“This year, we’re loaded with seniors — we’ve got eight seniors,” said Jacobs, who served two years as head coach at Talladega County Central in Alabama before signing on in Conyers. “We are small but we’re scrappy and we’re hungry to continue where Coach King left off, which was the state playoffs.”
The Bulldogs will be led on the floor by senior forward Mekhi Witter, who averaged 8 points and 5 rebounds per game last season, senior guard Keishaun Whitner, who averaged 10 points and 7 rebounds, and junior combo guard Chase Hill, who averaged 10 points and 6 rebounds. Jacobs said the team will lean heavily on Whitner and Hill to provide leadership this season.
“We’re looking for Chase and Keishaun to be the leaders and the voice of the team, and I feel that collaboratively they can carry any program to higher heights,” said Jacobs. “They both have shown tremendous leadership in our summer league program and I’m looking for big things on both ends of the floor.”
Jacobs brings a unique coaching philosophy to the court and said his charges take the “defense first” approach to the game.
“My coaching theory is based on the 1-0 theme, which means every day we come in with a record of zero wins and zero losses, no matter what happened the day before, no matter what we did in practice,” he said. “Our motto each day is to come in and be 1-0 for the day in practice, in the classroom or in the game.
“In a nutshell, we want every possession. We want to hit the rebounds hard, we want to box out and we want to run our offense to precision. We want people to see our identity as a defense first team and a team that generates most of its offense through effort and effective communication.”
When asked his feelings headed into his first season as Rockdale’s head coach, Jacobs said, “I’m humbled to have received this position because there have been tremendous coaches that have come before me, like coach Tyrone King, coach Al Wilson and coach Cleveland Stroud. I definitely have big shoes to fill…There’s an expectation of winning over here. I feel encouraged and I feel empowered. And most importantly, I feel supported.”
HERITAGE
As Brian Anderson moves into his third year as the Patriots’ head coach, he’ll do so without the services of James White (now at Ole Miss), R.J. Noord (now at Elon) and Dash Boston (Middle Georgia Prep). But the veteran coach — now in his 22nd year on the bench — is undaunted by the prospect of starting over.
“We lost a lot of talent, but I’d like think nothing changes this year in terms of expectations to compete for a region championship,” he said. “That’s still the goal and that’s an attainable goal for us to have.”
Heritage returns two solid performers in Jaylen Boston and Terrance Moore. Boston averaged 8 points and 7 rebounds per night a year ago and is a two-year starter, bringing experience and versatility to the floor. Moore averaged 6.5 points and 2 steals per game as the team’s sixth man and is regarded as the team’s toughest player.
Anderson said that fans of the Patriots’ run-and-gun approach of the last several seasons will probably see something a bit different this year.
“I want to cater to the skill we have in our locker room,” he said. “It’s going to be different this year. We’ll have to be sharper in our execution on the offensive end and make teams stand and fight on defense. I don’t anticipate us running up and down as much as we did the last two years. It’s going to be more ‘3 yards and a cloud of dust’ on the basketball court.
“But personally, I enjoy playing it that way. They guys have been buying in and they’ve already had a lot thrown at them, and to their credit, they’ve bought in so far. They know we can’t rely on one or two guys offensively. It’s going to be ‘the wolf is the pack’ kind of thing.”
SALEM
In Wallace Corker’s first season as head coach, the Seminoles went 20-6 overall and 12-3 in Region 3-AAAAA and advanced to the third round of the Class AAAAA state tournament before being eliminated by Savannah’s Windsor Forest by a scant three points.
“It was a pretty good year,” quipped Corker.
Salem was tested right at the start with its opener at the Elite Eight Showcase at McEachern on Saturday, and the Seminoles will compete in several showcases before region play begins in early December.
“Our schedule is pretty tough this year,” said Corker, who coached at Columbia and Lithonia before coming to Salem. “We’re playing in a lot of the top showcases against a lot of AAAAAAA schools, so it’s going to be challenging but it will be good preparation for region play and the playoffs.”
Salem has three returning starters — sophomore Clark Mastin (10 points per game, 3 assists per game), senior Ju’Wel Wilson (10 ppg, 3 apg) and senior Jeremiah Flournoy (6 ppg, 8 rebounds per game).
The team finished second to Sandy Creek in region play and Corker said the league is packed with competitive teams including Greater Atlanta Christian, Westminster, Carver and Cedar Grove.
Not unlike Rockdale, Corker said the Seminoles will hang their hat on their defense.
“Defense is our main focus, understanding the game and getting transition points,” he said. “Our style is a little mix of everything but our focal point is defending the basket. When we can force turnovers, the offense will take care of itself.”
