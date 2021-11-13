The 2021-22 girls basketball season figures to be interesting for the Rockdale County contingent as Rockdale and Heritage look to build on their strong work from a year ago and Salem seeks an answer to the funk the team has been in for the last four years.
Rockdale and Salem opened the season against each other on Friday and Heritage will begin play on Tuesday at Redan.
Here’s a brief look at each team heading into the season.
ROCKDALE
The Bulldogs went 19-4 with a perfect 10-0 mark in Region 3-AAAAAA and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs last season. Coach Sean Turley said the team graduated six seniors but he’s confident the core group of returners will provide solid contributions.
Rockdale has three returning starters on the roster in guard Danielle Carnegie, guard Leah Edwards and forward Nyla Williams. Carnegie, who was named the region’s Player of the Year, averaged 15 points, five rebounds and five assists last season and is, as Turley said, “the complete package.” Edwards was a first-team all-region selection and averaged 14 points per game and Williams just missed averaging a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds per outing.
Befitting their pedigree, the Bulldogs will play in a number of showcases this season, including the Parkview Tipoff Classic, a holiday tournament at Carrollton, the Chuck Miller Classic and the She’s Got Game showcase at Chapel Hill.
“Trying to get these girls as much exposure as possible,” said Turley, now in his fifth year as head coach. “They’ve worked hard, so we’re trying to do our part to help them as best we can. And it’s good training, especially for the young group. Our motto is ‘iron sharpens iron,’ so the only way we’ll get to our long-term goals is playing those top-tier teams.”
The Bulldogs plan to employ a fast-paced attack, with an aggressive defense and an offense that takes advantage of what it’s offered.
“They can run,” said Turley. “They’re super-quick, so I don’t want to stifle them; I just want to coach them to their abilities. They run really well and they finish well in transition. And I like to play that way.
“You have to be well-rounded and that’s part of our focus. If teams try to stop us in transition, especially with the shot clock, how do we get high-quality possessions and high-percentage looks? One thing I like about our team is they share the ball well and they pass and cut and move. It’s going to be interesting to see how teams devise plays to stop us. So they’ll keep us on our toes and we’ll have to continually work hard in all facets of the game.”
HERITAGE
The Patriots went 11-9 last season (5-6 in Region 3-AAAAAA) and qualified for the state playoffs. Coach Eric Spivey said his returning players got a good taste of what it takes to earn a state berth and survive in the postseason, and he’s hoping his younger charges will follow in the lead of four returning starters.
“Young girls got good experience last year dealing with the region and seeing how intense it is,” said Spivey. “My veterans knew what to expect but my younger players didn’t know what to expect last year, so now, even though they’re young, they know what’s coming.”
Heritage touts a quartet of seasoned veterans, all of whom figure to improve on their performances from a year ago. Forward/center Nasyah McIver averaged 7 points and 6 rebounds per game last year and will be expected to control the middle and the lane on defense. Guard Zaria Gillespie had 4 points and 2 assists and is a poised defender who has made great strides in her 3-point shooting.
Guard Morgan Snipes averaged almost 10 points per outing and is considered a solid vocal leader. And Jaliya Weeks, who led the team in scoring with 11.7 points per game last year as a sophomore and has turned herself into a strong defender.
Spivey plans to use a rotation with eight or nine players and said conditioning and time management will be critical planks this season.
“I want us to be effective and efficient whether we’re in transition or in halfcourt setups,” said Spivey, who added the Patriots are “not a fastbreak team.”
“Because we have low numbers, there will be a lot of substitutions, so we’ve got to play smart the whole game and make sure we last throughout the season, because it’s a long season,” he added. “We must be in shape.”
SALEM
The Seminoles’ last winning season came in 2015 and the team has managed but three victories in the last two years. Head coach George Manomano tempers his expectations for his young team’s season but is adamant that there is no better time than now to raise Salem’s fortunes.
“We’ve got a lot of young players and we’re trying to bring about a change of culture and build up to the point of being an elite team,” said Manomano, now in his second season at Salem. “We’re trying to bring a different energy and a winning mentality to Salem. We have a strong coaching staff and a young group that loves to work.
“We’re starting over, in a sense. We’ve had a few down years and we’re just trying to build a winning culture.”
Manomano is particularly enthused about the potential of two freshmen, guard Shiloh Small and forward Malakya Fudge. Small is making the transition from forward to point guard and is considered a scorer while the athletic Fudge is hard-nosed on both ends of the court.
“They’re bringing a high skill level and they’re always in the gym — they’re gym rats,” said Manomano of Small and Fudge. “I think they’ll be high-level prospects if they continue to put in the right work. Now they’ve just got to connect the dots from workouts to games. We’ve got to see how their work translates to the floor. The more experienced they get, they’ll make adjustments to the tough teams.”
The Seminoles will also look to veterans Mariah Washington and Iyanna Smith to be big contributors. Washington, a shooting guard, averaged 7 points and 3 rebounds per game last year while forward Smith had 8 points and 4 rebounds.
Rather than place the onus of assumption on his team, Manomano wants the Seminoles to develop the chemistry needed to make consistent improvements.
“I want us to get better every day,” he said. “I don’t want to put too much in the way of expectations on a young team. They’re just getting their feet wet, but if we learn from game to game and learn to play with each other and understanding each other and camaraderie is aligned, by the end of the season I think we’ll be legit, for sure.”
