Eastside’s Christian Benson (34) and Kyle Shivers (20) pressure Newton quarterback Jevarra Martin during a 2020 game.

 Colin Hubbard

Newton and Rockdale football schedules for the 2021 high school season:

Alcovy

Aug. 20 at North Forsyth

Aug. 27 Newton

Sept. 10 at Eastside

Sept. 24 at Rockdale County

Oct. 1 at Lowndes

Oct. 8 at Colquitt County

Oct. 15 Grovetown

Oct. 22 at Lakeside-Evans

Oct. 29 at Heritage

Nov. 6 Evans

Eastside

Aug. 27 at Winder-Barrow

Sept. 3 at Newton

Sept. 10 Alcovy

Sept. 17 Johnson-Gainesville

Sept. 24 at Apalachee

Oct. 1 Clarke Central

Oct. 8 Loganville

Oct. 22 at Jackson County

Oct. 29 at Walnut Grove

Nov. 5 Greenbrier

Heritage

Aug. 20 Salem

Aug. 27 Meadowcreek

Sept. 3 at Johns Creek

Sept. 10 at Hapeville

Sept. 17 at Colquitt County

Oct. 8 Lakeside-Evans

Oct. 15 at Rockdale County

Oct. 22 Evans

Oct. 29 Alcovy

Nov. 5 at Grovetown

Newton

Aug. 20 at Hughes

Aug. 27 at Alcovy

Sept. 3 Eastside

Sept. 17 at McEachern

Sept. 24 Houston County

Oct. 1 Parkview

Oct. 15 at Brookwood

Oct. 22 Mill Creek

Oct. 29 Grayson

Nov. 5 at South Gwinnett

Rockdale County

Aug. 20 Arabia Mountain

Aug. 27 at Salem

Sept. 3 at Mundy’s Mill

Sept. 10 at Westside-Macon

Sept. 24 Alcovy

Oct. 1 McDonough

Oct. 15 Heritage

Oct. 22 at Grovetown

Oct. 29 at Evans

Nov. 5 Lakeside-Evans

Salem

Aug. 20 at Heritage

Aug. 27 Rockdale County

Sept. 10 at Coffee

Sept. 17 Douglass

Sept. 24 Redan

Oct. 1 at Sandy Creek

Oct. 15 Cedar Grove

Oct. 22 at Greater Atlanta Christian

Oct. 29 Westminster

Nov. 5 at Carver-Atlanta

