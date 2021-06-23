Newton and Rockdale football schedules for the 2021 high school season:
Alcovy
Aug. 20 at North Forsyth
Aug. 27 Newton
Sept. 10 at Eastside
Sept. 24 at Rockdale County
Oct. 1 at Lowndes
Oct. 8 at Colquitt County
Oct. 15 Grovetown
Oct. 22 at Lakeside-Evans
Oct. 29 at Heritage
Nov. 6 Evans
Eastside
Aug. 27 at Winder-Barrow
Sept. 3 at Newton
Sept. 10 Alcovy
Sept. 17 Johnson-Gainesville
Sept. 24 at Apalachee
Oct. 1 Clarke Central
Oct. 8 Loganville
Oct. 22 at Jackson County
Oct. 29 at Walnut Grove
Nov. 5 Greenbrier
Heritage
Aug. 20 Salem
Aug. 27 Meadowcreek
Sept. 3 at Johns Creek
Sept. 10 at Hapeville
Sept. 17 at Colquitt County
Oct. 8 Lakeside-Evans
Oct. 15 at Rockdale County
Oct. 22 Evans
Oct. 29 Alcovy
Nov. 5 at Grovetown
Newton
Aug. 20 at Hughes
Aug. 27 at Alcovy
Sept. 3 Eastside
Sept. 17 at McEachern
Sept. 24 Houston County
Oct. 1 Parkview
Oct. 15 at Brookwood
Oct. 22 Mill Creek
Oct. 29 Grayson
Nov. 5 at South Gwinnett
Rockdale County
Aug. 20 Arabia Mountain
Aug. 27 at Salem
Sept. 3 at Mundy’s Mill
Sept. 10 at Westside-Macon
Sept. 24 Alcovy
Oct. 1 McDonough
Oct. 15 Heritage
Oct. 22 at Grovetown
Oct. 29 at Evans
Nov. 5 Lakeside-Evans
Salem
Aug. 20 at Heritage
Aug. 27 Rockdale County
Sept. 10 at Coffee
Sept. 17 Douglass
Sept. 24 Redan
Oct. 1 at Sandy Creek
Oct. 15 Cedar Grove
Oct. 22 at Greater Atlanta Christian
Oct. 29 Westminster
Nov. 5 at Carver-Atlanta
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.