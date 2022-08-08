OFFENSE
From an offensive standpoint, 2021 was one of Alcovy’s best seasons.
The offense was responsible for 209 points, good enough for third-most in program history, and quarterback Ashton Evans was a big reason why. He threw for 1,781 yards and 13 touchdowns and helped lead the Tigers to the first region championship in school history.
Evans is set to return for his senior season, but he will have a much different group of skill players to throw and hand the ball off to as the Tigers graduated leading rusher Tristan Mayweather and their top four receivers in Mathias Height, M.J. Stroud, Bobby Smith and Jamel Johnson.
With a lot of inexperience, first-year head coach Spencer Fortson and the rest of the Alcovy coaching staff have been busy getting their young guys ready for the upcoming season.
“We’re pretty young,” Fortson said. “They were senior-heavy last year, so we have a lot of guys that don’t have a lot of varsity experience. That’s what we’ve been trying to develop over the spring and summer. Getting those guys ready to be able to play on Friday nights.”
Fortson said that with Evans returning as the leader on offense, he will rely on him to coach up the young skill players while on the field.
“I think he is going to be a big contributor to our offense,” Fortson said of Evans. “I’m leaning heavily on him and I expect him to do great things this year for us.”
At running back, Fortson said the starting position is still up for grabs. Freshman Tyler Soloman, and seniors Joseph Sey, Nasir Watson and Brandon Williams are all in the mix for reps at running back in 2022.
“Right now, the running back position is wide open,” Fortson said. “There’s nobody that has solidified anything. We’re working young guys. We’re working guys who haven’t played running back. We lost most of our running backs that played last year, so it’ll be running back by committee.”
At wide receiver, rising junior Bernard Johnson returns with the most experience. He caught 12 passes for 119 yards last season as a sophomore and is expected to be the No. 1 target for Evans.
Junior Maliq Eubanks, who was injured last year and junior Taylor Richardson are also expected to get a lot of reps at receiver this season.
DEFENSE
The Tigers have experienced a ton of turnover on the defense as well. Six starters on defense signed college scholarships, including four linebackers and three defensive backs.
Fortson, who has served as the defensive coordinator at crosstown rival Newton, had his work cut out for him this summer.
“When you look at the defense as a whole, you don’t have a lot of guys with varsity experience,” Fortson said. “But we have a lot of good potential. Right now, the guys are bought into what we’re trying to do and it looks like we’re heading in the right direction.”
On the defensive line, senior Christian Lewis will return to his defensive tackle position. Junior Cameron Newton and junior Michael Oliver will both get playing time at defensive end for the Tigers.
After losing all of their linebackers to graduation, Fortson has turned to Brandon Williams as the top man in charge.
“Right now, we’re leaning heavily on Brandon,” Fortson said. “Hopefully he can lead that young group this year.”
In the secondary, A.J. Woods, Taylor Richardson and Bernard Lackey will be three players who will receive a lot of playing time. Woods played a lot of linebacker for the Tigers in 2021, but has since been moved to defensive back.
ETC.
After winning Region 3-AAAAAA last year, the Tigers now find themselves in a different look Region 3 that will consist of Rockdale County, Woodward Academy, Mundy’s Mill, Lovejoy, Jonesboro, Morrow and Forest Park.
While the Tigers don’t have the experience in 2022, Fortson still expects his Tigers to be able to compete in a region that is very top-heavy from a competitive standpoint.
“With our team being so young, we definitely have to show up every Friday night,” Fortson said. “There are no cupcakes in our region. We just have to make sure that our guys are prepared every Friday night to be able to fight for 48 minutes.”
Where the Tigers will be very experienced is at kicker. Braxton Crawford returns for his senior season and will serve as both the field goal kicker and punter. Fortson said Crawford is one of the best placekickers in the metro Atlanta area and will be used as much as possible.
Recommended for you
Photos shared by the Rockdale and Newton county communities on Facebook. To have your pet featured, submit a photo to either the Rockdale or Newton citizen Facebook page on Fridays! Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.