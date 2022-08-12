OFFENSE
Scoring points was a major struggle for Heritage last season. Its 108 points scored for the season was the fewest in 22 years.
But when the Patriots eventually turned to Tyler Young at quarterback, they picked up steam and finished the season averaging 20 points over the last four games.
Patriots first-year head coach Ryan Andrews, who will be the program’s third head coach in three years, said he’s liked what he’s seen thus far out of Young, who is returning for his senior season and has been tabbed as the starter.
“I absolutely love Tyler,” Andrews said. “He wants to win. The biggest thing so far this offseason is his throwing mechanics and channeling his energy. He wants to win so bad and sometimes that can come off a little different when you’re in a leadership position. He can make every throw. He’s super athletic and probably one of, if not the best, athlete on our team.”
At running back, the Patriots return their two leading rushers from a season ago in Tyler Bercy and Anthony Peters. Both are rising seniors and combined to rush for 590 yards last season.
Patriots quarterbacks attempted just 85 passes last season and their two biggest weapons at receiver, Adrian Maddox and Rashun Fountain, both graduated.
Dion Dean has been tabbed as one of the top weapons at receiver for 2022. The rising junior caught just one pass last season, but it went for 74 yards and a touchdown.
Senior Jayden Martinand and junior Zachary Coleman are expected to fill out the receiving corps for the Patriots. Neither one recorded a reception last season, but Andrews said he expects that to change in 2022.
“I have a very good mixture of talent that will be able to jump right in,” Andrews said. “They’re going to play a lot.”
Andrews said it is too early to tell on what kind of identity the Patriots will have on offense, but he alluded to the amount of speed they have across the board.
“We’re going to be very fast,” Andrews said. “Not from a tempo standpoint. We just have some guys that can run.”
DEFENSE
The Patriots didn’t fare too well on defense last year either after allowing the second-most points (328) in school history.
Fortunately for Andrews and the Patriots, they are set to return standout senior linebacker and defensive end Kelvin Blackshear, who returns with the most experience.
“Kelvin is going to be very good,” Andrews said. “What we’re doing defensively will be geared toward moving him around a lot and getting him into some favorable matchups. He’s going to play multiple positions and when you have a guy that is versatile like that, it makes you that much better on defense. “
Joining Blackshear at linebacker will be brothers Justice and Joshua Pollard. Justice is a rising senior while Joshua is expected to start as a freshman. Rising senior Dalen Taylor will also rotate in and out at linebacker for the Patriots.
The secondary will likely be the strongest part of Heritage’s defense despite losing Maddox to graduation and Xavier Turner, who defended a team-best 15 passes last season, has transferred.
Rising seniors Sidney Smith and Jaden Rias will start at the two safety positions. Rising junior Justin Hall will start at corner, while Terskyle Harris will also get a lot of playing time in the secondary.
Wide receivers Dean and Thomas, as well as running back Bercy will also get reps in the secondary.
The Patriots will be inexperienced on the defensive line. Sophomore defensive end Myles Dixon returns after recording a sack as a freshman last season.
ETC.
After spending the past six years playing in Class AAAAAA, the Patriots have moved down one classification and find themselves surrounded by very talented opponents.
The Patriots will play out of Region 8-AAAAA and will stack up against Jefferson, Clarke Central, Eastside, Loganville, Flowery Branch and Winder-Barrow.
“When you look at the schedule, it’s not overwhelming, but it’s not a cakewalk,” Andrews said. “The region is going to be fun. It’s going to be competitive. It should be fun to compete every week and see where we measure up.”
Andrews was previously the head coach at Shiloh from 2015-18. Most recently, Andrews was the defensive coordinator at Griffin from 2019-21.
With the Patriots coming off of a 1-9 season, Andrews said he’s looking forward to helping rebuild a program that was a playoff team three out of four years under Corey Johnson from 2016-19.
