Spring practice has succumbed to summer workouts and 7-on-7 tournaments, signaling the high school football season's rapid approach.

Georgia High School Association teams can begin practices in full pads Aug. 2, slightly more than two weeks in advance of the Aug. 19 and 20 season openers.

Here's a look at those season-opening games and the full schedules for Newton and Rockdale teams:

NEWTON SCHOOLS

Alcovy

Aug. 19 Lithonia

Aug. 26 Newton

Sept. 9 Eastside

Sept. 17 Mundy’s Mill

Sept. 23 Woodward Academy

Sept. 30 at Morrow

Oct. 7 Lovejoy

Oct. 21 Forest Park

Oct. 28 at Jonesboro (Tara Stadium)

Nov. 4 at Rockdale

Eastside

Aug. 19 at Luella

Sept. 2 Newton

Sept. 9 at Alcovy

Sept. 16 Ola

Sept. 22 Flowery Branch

Sept. 30 at Loganville

Oct. 6 Heritage

Oct. 21 at Clarke Central

Oct. 28 Winder-Barrow

Nov. 4 at Jefferson

Newton

Aug. 18 Hapeville

Aug. 26 at Alcovy

Sept. 2 at Eastside

Sept. 9 at McEachern

Sept. 16 at Westlake

Sept. 30 Grayson

Oct. 14 Brookwood

Oct. 21 at Parkview

Oct. 28 at South Gwinnett

Nov. 4 Archer

ROCKDALE SCHOOLS

Heritage

Aug. 19 at Salem

Aug. 26 Arabia Mountain

Sept. 2 Rockdale County

Sept. 16 at Cartersville

Sept. 23 Loganville

Oct. 6 at Eastside

Oct. 14 Clarke Central

Oct. 21 at Winder-Barrow

Oct. 28 Jefferson

Nov. 4 at Flowery Branch

Rockdale County

Aug. 19 at Landmark Christian

Aug. 26 Salem

Sept. 2 at Heritage

Sept. 16 Lovejoy

Sept. 23 at Jonesboro (Tara Stadium)

Sept. 30 Forest Park

Oct. 14 at Woodward Academy

Oct. 21 Mundy’s Mill

Oct. 27 at Morrow

Nov. 4 Alcovy

Salem

Aug. 19 Heritage

Aug. 26 at Rockdale County

Sept. 2 at Winder-Barrow

Sept. 16 at Coffee

Sept. 23 at Cairo

Sept. 30 Hephzibah

Oct. 7 at Morgan County

Oct. 14 Cross Creek

Oct. 28 at Harlem

Nov. 4 Richmond Academy

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos