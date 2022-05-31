Sunshine. High 91F. Winds light and variable..
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 1, 2022 @ 12:45 am
Heritage quarterback Tyler Young (8) escapes pressure during a 2021 game against Rockdale County.
Newton players huddle up during a 2021 game against Brookwood in Snellville.
Newton's Brandon Smith (27) defends against Brookwood's Stone Bonner (89) during a 2021 game in Snellville.
Spring practice has succumbed to summer workouts and 7-on-7 tournaments, signaling the high school football season's rapid approach.
Georgia High School Association teams can begin practices in full pads Aug. 2, slightly more than two weeks in advance of the Aug. 19 and 20 season openers.
Here's a look at those season-opening games and the full schedules for Newton and Rockdale teams:
NEWTON SCHOOLS
Alcovy
Aug. 19 Lithonia
Aug. 26 Newton
Sept. 9 Eastside
Sept. 17 Mundy’s Mill
Sept. 23 Woodward Academy
Sept. 30 at Morrow
Oct. 7 Lovejoy
Oct. 21 Forest Park
Oct. 28 at Jonesboro (Tara Stadium)
Nov. 4 at Rockdale
Eastside
Aug. 19 at Luella
Sept. 2 Newton
Sept. 9 at Alcovy
Sept. 16 Ola
Sept. 22 Flowery Branch
Sept. 30 at Loganville
Oct. 6 Heritage
Oct. 21 at Clarke Central
Oct. 28 Winder-Barrow
Nov. 4 at Jefferson
Newton
Aug. 18 Hapeville
Aug. 26 at Alcovy
Sept. 2 at Eastside
Sept. 9 at McEachern
Sept. 16 at Westlake
Sept. 30 Grayson
Oct. 14 Brookwood
Oct. 21 at Parkview
Oct. 28 at South Gwinnett
Nov. 4 Archer
ROCKDALE SCHOOLS
Heritage
Aug. 19 at Salem
Aug. 26 Arabia Mountain
Sept. 2 Rockdale County
Sept. 16 at Cartersville
Sept. 23 Loganville
Oct. 6 at Eastside
Oct. 14 Clarke Central
Oct. 21 at Winder-Barrow
Oct. 28 Jefferson
Nov. 4 at Flowery Branch
Rockdale County
Aug. 19 at Landmark Christian
Aug. 26 Salem
Sept. 2 at Heritage
Sept. 16 Lovejoy
Sept. 23 at Jonesboro (Tara Stadium)
Sept. 30 Forest Park
Oct. 14 at Woodward Academy
Oct. 21 Mundy’s Mill
Oct. 27 at Morrow
Nov. 4 Alcovy
Salem
Aug. 19 Heritage
Aug. 26 at Rockdale County
Sept. 2 at Winder-Barrow
Sept. 16 at Coffee
Sept. 23 at Cairo
Sept. 30 Hephzibah
Oct. 7 at Morgan County
Oct. 14 Cross Creek
Oct. 28 at Harlem
Nov. 4 Richmond Academy
