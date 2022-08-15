OFFENSE
After an up-and-down 2021 high school football season, the Newton offense appears to be in a better position than it was a year ago from a talent standpoint.
Sophomore running back Zion Johnson returns after putting together a solid freshman campaign in which he rushed for 302 yards on 47 carries. With two seniors ahead of him on the depth chart last season, Johnson has been tabbed the starter and is expected to play a major role on offense for the Rams in 2022.
“Zion will be the feature guy,” Newton head coach Camiel Grant said. “We expect him to have a big year. Zion played more than any other freshman did last year and he did extremely well. He knows what to expect and now he’s kind of gravitating towards more of a leadership role. Him getting that experience last year was huge for his success going forward.”
The Rams’ passing game is expected to be better in 2022 due in large part to the quality they have at wide receiver. Rising juniors Marcus Calwise and Keon Davis are expected to be the 1-2 punch while junior Gabriel Williams and Jeremiah Turner are also expected to get their fair share of reps.
Calwise was the Rams’ leading receiver last season with just 26 catches for 332 yards while Davis is a transfer from Salem who was the Seminoles’ No. 1 receiver before going down with a season-ending injury last season.
“(Receiver) is probably the deepest group on the team,” Grant said. “There’s probably 7 to 8 guys that are expected to get significant playing time. But Marcus and Keon, just with their experience and body of work, are the guys we expect to lead the group.”
Throwing the ball to the talented crop of receivers will be rising junior Riley Scruggs, who was recently tabbed as the starter. He replaces Jevarra Martin, who started at the quarterback position for the past two seasons before graduating last May.
On the offensive line, the Rams graduated three starters from last year’s team, but will return tackle Sean Tompkins, center/guard Anjavien Pressley and Ryshawn Perry who started as a freshman last season at guard.
DEFENSE
On defense, the Rams will be very talented on the defensive line. West Virginia commit Justin Benton returns to Newton for his senior season after playing last year at IMG Academy. Benton started as a freshman and sophomore at Newton and will lead that group in 2022.
“He wanted to come back because it’s his home,” Grant said of Benton. “He wanted to compete where he’s from and it’s been very seamless with his return.”
He will be joined on the D-line by fellow senior Anthony Bynum, as well as Wayne Patterson and Damion Heggs.
At linebacker, Olan Robinson returns for his senior season and will lead an inexperienced group that will consist of Tony Clark, Khadir Jacobs and Marshall Burton. However, both Bynum and Jamarcus Presley, who will start in the secondary, will both play a hybrid linebacker role at times.
“Linebacker is probably the spot that we’re working at the most,” Grant said. “Last year, we were very good at linebacker, but we weren’t very deep. Some of these guys that are being forced into linebacker this year didn’t play a lot last year. I think we have kids versatile enough to play multiple spots and we can be creative on how we attack that.”
In the secondary, Brandon Smith returns after starting last season and will be joined by Salem transfer Deion Lewis, Kyle Veasley and Presley.
ETC.
Playing in Region 4-AAAAAAA gets even tougher for the Rams in 2022 with the addition of Archer. The region goes from a 5-team region to a 6-team region with the addition of Archer and the Rams will now compete against Grayson, Brookwood, Parkview, South Gwinnett and the Tigers.
The Rams missed out on the playoffs last season for the first time since 2011. It was a very disappointing end to the 2021 season and the Rams are ready to use that as motivation to get back to the postseason in 2022.
“Even before Archer, I thought this was one of, if not the toughest region in the state,” Grant said. “I feel very good about our team and when you look at last season, even though we did not make the playoffs, you’ll see that we have made some strides and have closed the gap. Staying healthy is going to be key. Depth is going to be key. I think whichever ones make it out of the region, we’ll match up very well with whoever it is across the state.”
