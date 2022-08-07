OFFENSE
Rockdale County has a lot to look forward to in regards to its offense in 2022.
The Bulldogs head into the season with talent at every offensive position and it starts with sophomore quarterback Malik Brightwell, who very quietly put together a good freshman campaign in 2021.
Brightwell was responsible for the only win for the Bulldogs last season where he threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns in an upset of Westside-Macon.
Second-year head coach Lee Hannah said that he can’t wait to see what Brightwell is able to do in Year 2 as the Bulldogs’ quarterback.
“I’ve got three more years with him, so I’m definitely excited,” Hannah said. “He’s shouldered the leadership role extremely well. We tried to put him into good situations last year and he made us look good at the same time.”
What makes Brightwell’s potential even more exciting is the talented receivers he will have the luxury of throwing to in 2022. Hannah called his receiving corps the most talented position group on his offense and for good reason.
The Bulldogs return their top three leading receivers in seniors Antonio Hardge and Jeremiah Kendrick, as well as junior Najiib Anderson.
“We’ve got a talented bunch on the perimeter that we can spread the ball around to,” Hannah said.
The three top receivers also are track and field standouts — Kendrick won the region championship last season in the high jump, Hardge was a part of a region champion 1,600-meter relay team and Anderson was the state runner-up in the triple jump.
“We have three specimens that can go get it,” Hannah said. “I’m excited about what these guys have to offer and what they’re going to show us this year.”
At running back, Salem transfer Jeffery Chandler is expected to get a lot of the touches along with newcomer Andre Ross.
He’ll be lining up behind an experienced offensive line that will consist of three returning starters in senior center Kyle Hubbard, right tackle Tchuck Mebhawah and junior left tackle Justin Opoku. Stone Mountain transfer Melik Matthias will play right guard for the Bulldogs and junior Nate Williams will fill out the starting five at left guard.
“If our offensive line can gel, I think we can be pretty special,” Hannah said. “I see the potential (with the offense), but at the end of the day, we have to put points on the board and make things happen.”
DEFENSE
The Bulldogs are set to return several standouts on defense this year, starting with Jusden Culpepper, who led the team in sacks with 12 last season.
Hannah and company have moved Jordan Burns to linebacker for 2022 after he spent the 2021 season playing defensive end. Burns will line up with some inexperienced Bulldogs at the other two linebacker positions, but Hannah said he likes what he’s seen out of that group thus far.
Where the Bulldogs could wind up being the most talented at is in the secondary. Junior Maurice Harrell, along with senior Desmond Martin, Hardge and Anderson will make up the position group.
“I think the strength of our team might be the secondary,” Hannah said. “They’re wise, they’re knowledgeable and they have some experience. Hopefully, we can get the front seven going and plugged in the right direction.”
ETC.
The Bulldogs are now a part of Region 3-AAAAAA that will consist of Woodward Academy, Jonesboro, Lovejoy, Forest Park, Morrow, Mundy’s Mill and Alcovy.
Woodward Academy, Jonesboro and Lovejoy will enter the season projected as the top three teams, leaving the remaining five to fight it out for a potential fourth and final playoff spot.
“There are some quality teams in our region,” Hannah said. “We just have to come out and play. We don’t take anybody lightly. It’s one opponent at a time. After what we’ve been through in the past, any progress is success for us. That’s what I keep preaching to my kids. Just play your game and play for each other and good things will happen.”
Hannah said that roughly 80 percent of his team ran track last season. Eight out of the 11 on defense and seven out of the 11 on offense were a part of the track team last season and that has Hannah excited about what the future at Rockdale looks like.
“It’s something that we preach,” Hannah said. “It’s dang near mandatory if you’re not playing a second sport. We’re trying to get bigger, faster and stronger.”
Rockdale opens play Friday, Aug. 12 with a home scrimmage against Lakeside-DeKalb.
