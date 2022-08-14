OFFENSE
Bit by the transfer bug, the Salem offense will have a much different look heading into the 2022 high school football season.
The Seminoles lost starting quarterback Deion Lewis and standout wide receiver Keon Davis to Newton County, but head coach Jarrett Laws is excited to coach their replacements in 2022.
Laws has tabbed sophomore Caleb Williams as the next starting quarterback for the Seminoles and has liked what he’s seen thus far.
“He is a kid that is very cerebral,” Laws said of Williams. “What he lacks in stature, he makes up for in intellect and heart. The thing I like about that kid is that he’s hungry to learn. He wants to have an opportunity to lead the team.”
The running back position will have a new look for the Seminoles in 2022 as well. Laws said they will turn to Brandon Blackshear, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound junior and Clarence Strickland, another junior, to lead the Seminole backfield.
At wide receiver, the Seminoles will be a work-in-progress after losing Davis to transfer, as well as Xavier Mcree and Ajay Greene to graduation.
Rising senior Jaylen Ponder returns as the only receiver with experience from last season.
Fortunately for the Seminoles, where they lack experience at the skill positions, they make up for it in the trenches. They say goodbye to Michigan State signee Kris Phillips but return three starters.
Senior tackle Demarous Hightower and senior center Eric Jones return as three-year starters while junior guard/tackle Shermain Carlisle returns with a ton of potential to have a breakout season. Senior Malachi Henderson is set to move from defensive tackle to offensive guard in 2022 and sophomore Mike Anderson is expected to find some playing time as well.
“Offensive has been one of the areas where I’ve been the most confident,” Laws said. “We’ve got a group of kids that are friends and they care about each other. Losing big Kris up front us a lot to lose, but I think we can make up for it by committee. Last year, if you knew where Kris was going, you knew where the ball was going. This year, we’re getting a little more creative and give each of the five guys a chance to be the feature.”
DEFENSE
The Seminoles find themselves in a good position defensively going into the 2022 season and it starts up front with the defensive line.
The line will be highlighted by rising junior defensive end Malik Moses, who stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 245 pounds. The D-line will also feature junior Russell Davis and junior Develous Weatherspoon, both of whom are expected to be key contributors for the Seminoles this season.
“My favorite position right now is the defensive line,” Laws said. “Those guys are working seven days a week. They’re even getting together on their own on the weekends and take themselves through drills. When you see a group like that taking it personally, you get really excited about that.”
Standing behind what is expected to be a very solid defensive line is senior middle linebacker Jordan Herndon. Herndon put together a very strong 2021 season and Laws is expecting more big things out of him in 2022.
“The heart and soul of that defense without a doubt is middle linebacker Jordan Herndon,” Laws said. “He’s one of the best football players that I’ve been around over my past seven years at Salem which is saying a lot. I’m absolutely chomping at the bit to see what this kid is going to do in his senior year.”
Lining up beside Herndon will be seniors Kamari Poindexter and Ammiel Feacher. Laws said Poindexter is a very athletic kid who will help them out in several ways while Feacher is returning from knee surgery a year ago and will add a lot in his senior year playing outside linebacker.
In the secondary, Zion Gregg returns for his senior season and will play cornerback. Also expected to earn significant playing time in the secondary is Deangelo Taylor, as well as Christian Moreno. Sophomore Quadir Heaggans is also expected to compete for playing time.
ETC.
The Seminoles never stood much of a chance the past two seasons playing in a loaded Region 5-AAA. Their region was responsible for fielding both teams in the AAA state championship game where Cedar Grove defeated Carver-Atlanta.
The Seminoles now find themselves in Region 4-AAA, which on paper looks to be a much better fit from a competitive standpoint.
Salem’s new region opponents will consist of Morgan County, Hephzibah, Harlem, Richmond County and Cross Creek, none of whom made much noise last season. Salem is the newcomer to a region that lost its two strongest teams in Thomson and Burke County.
Morgan County, Hephzibah and Harlem finished in a tie for third place in the region with a record of 3-3 while Richmond County (1-5) and Cross Creek (0-6) struggled mightily.
While the Seminoles will have to do their fair share of traveling in a region that features teams from the Augusta area, the competition level seems much better suited for the Seminoles to compete for a playoff spot in 2022.
