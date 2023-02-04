The official opening of Georgia High School Association baseball season arrives Monday, the first date of regular season games.
While no Newton or Rockdale County baseball team topped the eight-win mark last year, things are looking up in the area for the 2023 season. Here’s a look at what to expect from the six local teams.
NEWTON COUNTY
Alcovy
Coach: Kareem Hayes
2022 record: 8-24, first round of state playoffs
Returning starters: Rodgis Ponder Jr., Sr.; Connor Merritt, Sr.; Hunter Parker, Jr.; Reece Payne, Jr.; C.J. Salmon, Jr.; Cooper Duncan, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: Kale Ramer, Sr.; Zeke Dixon, Sr.; Luke Rosser, Jr.; Parker Gassman, Soph.; Dylan Lester, Jr.; Myles Blackstock, Jr.; Tristan Toussaint, Jr.; Brandon Scott, Soph.; Jonathan Andrews, Soph.; Chris Guillory, Fr.
Coach Hayes’ take: “With this upcoming season we are looking to continue with great strides from this past season. With us being in a new region come new challenges that we are looking forward to taking on. As a team we have set goals for ourselves that we are looking to accomplish throughout this year. The team has worked hard this offseason to prepare ourselves for this season. I want to thank my assistant coaches, parents, community, school and administrative staff for all the support that they have given, not just myself but the baseball program this year so far.”
Eastside
Coach: Cody Walker
2022 record: 8-19
Returning starters: 3B Jackson Allen, Sr.; C Colton Fincher, Jr.; LF Cooper Coody, Sr.; C Dawson Petree, Jr.; RF Hunter Denney, Sr.
Coach Walker’s take: “We have a great group of young men who are looking to bounce back after an off year last year. We are looking to bring Eastside back to playoff contention. We are starting in a new school and looking to build a new culture for the future of Eastside baseball.”
Newton
Coach: Derwin McNealy
2022 record: 8-20
Returning starters: CF/P Caden Brown; LF Anthony Bynum; 3B/P Miguel Barbis; C Lucas Ballard; SS Jordan Nolley
Other key returners: OF Lorenzo Palmer; C Kris Ross
Coach McNealy’s take: “Last year’s varsity experience was key for this 2023 group. Though still in a rebuild process, the team should be tougher mentally and more competitive in the upcoming season.”
ROCKDALE COUNTY
Heritage
Coach: Michael Marra
2022 record: 4-20
Returning starters: RHP/OF Keith Copeland, Sr.; SS/RHP Sam Swain, Sr.; OF/RHP Mason Lynch, Soph.; INF/RHP Jackson McGill, Sr.; OF Cameron Usher, Sr.; C/OF Jacob Roman-Pascual, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: DH D.J. Harris, Sr.; RHP/OF Rylan Holden, Soph.; 1B/3B/RHP Charles Walker, Fr.; C Cal Lumpkin, Fr.; 1B/3B Denzel Gillespie, Fr.; OF Bobby Buggs, Fr.
Coach Marra’s take: “New season in a very competitive region for baseball. If we continue to get better each day we’ll have a chance to compete for a playoff spot. Pitching and defense will dictate how far we go this season. We have a good mix of veterans with newcomers.”
Rockdale County
Coach: Frank Vashaw
2022 record: 8-18
Returning starters: SS/C/P Reggie Tuggle, Jr.; P/OF Jordan Jackson, Sr.; P/OF Josiah Hunt, Sr.; P/OF Kameron Stevens, Jr.; OF Jerimiah Bonner, Sr.; INF/P Kaliph Gaston, Sr.; C/P/INF Dareon Adkins, Soph.; INF Jonathan Raggs, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: OF Cameron Bright, Jr.; P Gary Borders, Fr.; INF Caleb Ellison, Fr.
Coach Vashaw’s take: “The Bulldogs look to continue their improvement from last season. A strong core of returners with a few new, younger faces, look to build on the solid finish to the 2022 campaign. A welcome switch in region alignment will hopefully allow the young team a better chance to compete. The Bulldogs will be led by Reggie Tuggle, a versatile player, who had a solid 2022 campaign. Jordan Jackson and Kameron Stevens will hopefully solidify the pitching staff. The Bulldogs also have a few freshmen who will push for some playing time.”
Salem
Coach: P.J. Millet
2022 record: 5-17
Coach Millet’s take: “As I step into the position of head coach for Salem High School, my goal is to build a program at Salem High School. We have a lot of first-time guys with no high school experience. There are a few good young players in our program which speaks volumes for our future. We are looking to turn things around at the school along with making a valuable name for ourselves around the community. I want to build a program that leads all the future baseball players of the Rockdale community to want to come and play baseball at Salem High School.”
