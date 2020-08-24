After a week's pause for COVID-19, Newton County high school athletics are back on.
Newton County School System superintendent Samantha Fuhrey announced Monday that the district would resume athletics and extracurricular activities effective Tuesday, Aug. 25. According to Fuhrey, the decision comes after careful monitoring of data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
“I know how important athletics is to the overall social-emotional wellbeing of our athletes, and we did not take the decision to shut down and now resume sports lightly," Fuhrey said. "We have continually monitored this situation and the data show a current downward trend in the numbers of COVID-19 in our community. That combined with our enhanced safety protocols led us to the decision to resume athletics.”
Newton's three high schools — Alcovy, Eastside and Newton — can rejoin surrounding counties and resume practices and games beginning Tuesday.
“The safety of our student athletes will be our number one priority, as such, we will continue to monitor the data and consult with our local health organizations," Fuhrey said. "Should the numbers warrant a change in our status, we will make an adjustment. This is a fluid situation and could change at any time.”
Fuhrey also noted the importance of all players and staff adhering to district safety practices both on and away from the field of play.
“We will expect everyone, every coach and every player to follow the safety guidelines as we resume athletics,” she said. “This will be of utmost importance if we want to continue to allow athletics and other extracurricular activities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.