The 2021 high school football season marks a new beginning for an Eastside program that said goodbye to head coach Troy Hoff, who departed for Woodstock High School during the offseason.
New head coach Jay Cawthon, who has spent the past 16 seasons coaching at Eastside calling the plays on offense, is ready for the challenge, however. Cawthon has been a part of the greatest run in the program’s history, a stretch that includes five consecutive trips to the state playoffs, two of which saw the Eagles advance to the state quarterfinals.
With high hopes of making it six consecutive trips to the state playoffs in 2021, Cawthon likely will rely heavily on what is one of Class AAAAA’s top rushing attacks from one season ago.
Rising senior running back Dallas Johnson burst onto the scene last season for the Eagles and dominated. Johnson rushed for 1,466 yards and scored eight touchdowns while also catching 10 passes for 120 yards.
Cawthon said Johnson has put on 10 to 15 pounds of muscle this offseason and is hoping for big things from his starting running back. Cawthon said if Johnson can get anywhere near his rushing total from a season ago, his team should be in great shape.
“That would be icing on the cake,” Cawthon said. “We think around here you have to be able to run the football to win, no doubt. Dallas has had a heck of an offseason. He’s put on 10 to 15 pounds and hasn’t lost any speed.”
Cawthon and the Eagles also will turn to rising junior running back Kenai Grier, who put together a very solid season in 2020, carrying the ball 67 times for 468 yards and seven touchdowns.
As a team, the Eagles rushed for an astounding 2,617 yards last season and scored 28 touchdowns.
“We feel pretty good about our running back position with both Dallas and Kenai coming back,” Cawthon said. “Both of them got a lot of touches last year and we have a couple of other guys that I think are going to contribute.”
Cawthon said their ability to run the football will rely heavily on the production and play of the offensive line. Fortunately for Cawthon and the Eagles, the offensive line returns three starters from last year’s team in Jalen Farmer, Marcus Metcalf and James Amos.
Farmer, a 6-foot-5, 325-pound lineman, recently picked up an offer from the University of Florida.
“What they bring is experience,” Cawthon said of his three returning starters. “They have a little nastiness to them. They understand our scheme. I like the offseason they’ve had just from a work aspect. They’ve really taken charge of the offensive line and being leaders up there.”
The biggest change to the offense for the 2021 season will come at the quarterback position. Both quarterbacks that saw playing time in 2020, Dayton Green and Jaylen Woods, graduated.
Cawthon said there has been a battle between juniors Johnny Crowe and E’Sean Arnold. Crowe did not receive any playing time at the varsity level in 2021 while Arnold attempted three passes.
2021 will mark the first season in a long time that the Eagles won’t be returning a starting quarterback with playing time from the season prior.
“We were talking about it the other day in meetings that for the past 10 to 12 years, we’ve had a returning man,” Cawthon said. “This is probably the first year that we’ve had a real quarterback battle.”
However, Cawthon said he likes what he’s seen from the two juniors thus far and will use the scrimmage leading up to Week 1 of the season to determine the starter.
“I told them going into spring that we’re going to evaluate them every single day,” Cawthon said of his two young quarterbacks. “Everything they do, whether that’s individual drills, team, it’s all about how they handle themselves and who we think can lead the team and put us in the best position to be successful.”
Whichever quarterback is on the field will have a pair of reliable players to throw the ball to in Saabir Berrian and Cole Shannon, the team’s two leading receivers from 2020.
On defense, the Eagles will show their youth on the defensive line having graduated every starter. But Cawthon is very excited about his linebacking corps that will include standout Christian Benson.
Benson will line up alongside Jean Claude Joseph, a rising junior, who burst onto the scene in 2020 to the tune of 72 tackles. Benson finished his junior season with 89 tackles and five sacks.
In the secondary, Cawthon pointed to rising senior Ramon Hernandez to lead the group. The Eagles secondary in 2021 will feature a mix of experience and youth.
Now serving as the program’s head coach, Cawthon has turned his play-calling duties over to longtime Eagles assistant Frankey Iverson. Cawthon also made a number of other hires to fill out his coaching staff, a group of men he said he is very excited about.
Clarke Central, the 2020 Region 8-AAAAA champ, likely will enter the season as the favorite to repeat, while Cawthon also pointed to the likes of Loganville, Greenbrier and Jackson County as all teams he expects to be a tough battle for his Eagles.
“I’m excited for our kids,” Cawthon said. “Our kids have handled the transition well. Me being here for the last 16 years, it wasn’t a real big transition for the kids. They just put their heads down and worked, just like they have in the past. They worked their tails off this offseason. It’s going to be kind of different, obviously, but I’m looking forward to it for the kids.”
The Eagles will open up the season on the road at Winder-Barrow on Aug. 27.
