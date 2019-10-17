Alcovy Tigers (3-AAAAAA)
Coach: Jason Dukes
Record: 2-4, 1-0 region
Last week: Beat Grovetown 28-21
Lakeside Panthers (3-AAAAAA)
Coach: Steve Hibbitts
Record: 4-1, 0-1 region
Last week: Lost to Evans 14-10
Outlook
Hype surrounding the Alcovy football program is the highest it has been in four years. Their 28-21 win over Grovetown last Thursday night, their first region win since 2015, is a big reason why.
The Tigers only managed to lead the Warriors in the closing minutes of their 7-point victory, but were the better team down the stretch in a game sophomore quarterback MJ Stroud imposed his will on the ground. Stroud rushed for a career-high three touchdowns, including the game-winning run late in the fourth quarter.
Alcovy hasn’t won two or more region games in a season since 2013 and last started 2-0 in region play in 2011.
Lakeside will host the Tigers Friday night looking to win their first region game of the 2019 season. A perfect 4-0 record leading into the Panthers’ first region game last week did not matter in a game they let slip away late to Evans.
The Panthers have never lost to the Tigers and have defeated them in each of their region meetings dating back to 2016.
Last meeting: Lakeside won 40-12
Location: Lakeside High School