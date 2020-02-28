CONYERS -- An offensive outburst in the early stages of the game turned into a pitching duel in the later innings with Alcovy eventually walking away with an 8-4 win over host Rockdale County Wednesday night.
The win gave the Tigers wins over the Bulldogs in back-to-back nights and improved Alcovy’s record to 4-2 on the season. With the loss, Rockdale fell to 1-5 on the season.
Entering the game with four hits to his name on the season, Alcovy senior Chandler Hicks matched his season total with four hits in five at-bats and drove in a pair of runs for the Tigers.
“He’s been hitting the ball really well,” Alcovy head coach Jimmy Hughes said of Hicks. “We’ve got to have that. He’s definitely made some strides offensively.”
Junior Raquis Holmes earned the win on the mound after tossing four innings of eight-hit, two-run ball while striking out five.
After run-ruling Rockdale 13-3 on Tuesday night, the Tigers appeared to be well on their way to a similar result after grabbing a 4-0 lead with two outs in the first.
With the bases loaded and a chance for the Tigers to blow the game wide open, Rockdale senior pitcher Jabari Simmons worked himself out a jam with a flyout to center.
The Bulldogs offense responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning. Leadoff hitter Chandler Peters came around to score on an error before Marcus Payne singled home Kellen Walker.
Looking to trim into Alcovy’s lead further, Ian Alonzo attempted to take home following a bad throw to first, but was gunned down at the plate. Holmes later ended the inning with a strikeout of Kolin Robertson.
Alcovy scored two quick runs in the second, the first on an RBI single from Hicks and the second on an error to grab a 6-2 lead.
After trimming Alcovy’s lead to 6-3 in the bottom half on an RBI single from Walker, the bats went cold for both teams.
Peters took the mound for the Bulldogs in the second inning and went on to toss 3 ⅔ innings of 2-hit, no-run ball while striking out four. Alcovy’s Hunter Owensby replaced Holmes in the fifth and tossed two scoreless innings himself.
First-year Rockdale head coach Thomas Briscoe was very pleased with the way Peters came in and stymied Alcovy in the middle innings.
“He saved us,” Briscoe said. “We were wondering if he was even going to be able to pitch at all this year. He said last weekend that he felt good and we let him try it. He went out and saved us tonight for sure.”
Looking to add some insurance runs, the Tigers scored twice in the seventh. The Bulldogs looked to rally in the bottom half and loaded the bases with two outs, but were only able to push one run across.
All-in-all, Hughes was happy to walk away with a two-game sweep of the Bulldogs despite not playing up to their full potential Wednesday night.
“We’re happy with the wins,” Hughes said. “We’re never going to apologize for a win, no matter how pretty or how ugly. There were a lot of things we did not do well tonight. I think we left 13 runners on base and at least 7-9 in scoring position. We had a chance to put it away early and we didn’t. Credit to (Rockdale) for making plays, but we have to do a better job.”
As for Briscoe, he was pleased with a better showing from his team the second time around against Alcovy.
“We got on the bus (Tuesday) and said look, we played really well for 3 ½ innings,” Briscoe said. “(Alcovy) hit the ball well, but the kids kept fighting. That’s the thing that we preach and that’s what I’m proud of them for. To come out tonight and play seven innings, we did a lot of good things tonight. But we still have a long way to go.”
