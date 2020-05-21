A total of 11 Alcovy baseball players were named to the All-Region 3-AAAAAA Team selected by the league’s coaches.
The region named seniors as first-team selections.
Alcovy’s players honored were pitchers Andrew Mills, Hunter Owensby, Dillon Rogers and Noah Taylor, catcher Chris Burney, infielders Jacob Golden, Elisha Graves, Trace Payne and Trae Reid, and outfielders Chandler Hicks and Amari Satcher.
