Despite finishing as one of the region’s top offensive teams last season, the Alcovy Tigers finished a disappointing 3-8 in region play and failed to make the playoffs for the seventh year in a row.
After showing signs of improvement throughout the season, fifth-year head coach Mack Hardwick knew that in order to take the appropriate steps moving forward, his team would be in for a busy summer and fall leading up to the next Tuesday’s season-opener.
“We had a huge summer,” Hardwick said. “We played two games a day for varsity and one or two games every other day for junior varsity. We had a GHSA event and played 5-6 days in that 7-day week. We really had a mini season in the summer. We started back with a fall league probably the earliest we ever have here at Alcovy. We just continued to work.”
While the Tigers have still managed to produce talent during Hardwick’s tenure, the current roster might be his best. Alcovy’s talent level starts with senior Oliver Gerard, a guard expected to anchor Alcovy on both ends of the floor.
“He will definitely have to be a leader,” Hardwick said of Gerard. “With his athletic ability, he’s able to shoot and drive really well. He will definitely have to lead, both on and off the court. He’s a very integral part of this team.”
Joining Gerard in the Tigers’ backcourt will be fellow senior Justin Evans, who spent time playing both varsity and junior varsity last season. With great leaping ability, just like Gerard, Hardwick said he needs to see big things from Evans.
“He has to for us to be successful,” Hardwick said of Evans. “He has to be able to push the ball. He’s very athletic. He dunked a ball in a game last year with two hands backwards. One thing that I’ve been talking to him about, especially after our scrimmage game was his ball handling and shooting. I want him to be more confident in his shooting.”
Helping round out the Alcovy starting five will include the likes of 6-foot-3 junior Trey Howze, 6-foot-3 junior Dylan Driver and 6-foot-7 senior Tequavion Bennamon. While both Howze and Driver received key minutes down the stretch last season, Bennamon, an out-of-state transfer, is a new addition to the team.
“(Dylan and Tequavion) will be integral to make sure we’re successful inside the paint,” Hardwick said. “Dylan is more of a versatile big. He can post up and can dribble on the perimeter. This is Tequavion’s first season with us here at Alcovy and he’s working hard. He’s going to be a key rebounder for us and will help protect the paint. We’re looking forward to him helping us out inside.”
Howze, who will provide the Tigers with great outside shooting this season, is a player Hardwick is really excited to see take the next step in his first full season as a varsity member.
“We wanted to make sure that he maturated,” Hardwick said of Howze. “We didn’t want to throw him into the fire on varsity (last season). I think it was the Christmas tournament in which he turned into varsity material. That’s when he really became that seasoned player that we needed.”
Hardwick views Howze as a key leader on the team alongside Gerard.
“My biggest challenge when it comes to Trey is making sure that he is a leader both on and off the court,” Hardwick said. “We have a coaching staff that is very prepared and very knowledgeable of the game. So now we just need some leaders.”
While Hardwick expects several other players to contribute off the bench this season, it’s an area he is still evaluating heading into next Tuesday.
“It’s definitely an area we’re still trying to evaluate,” Hardwick said. “One person that will definitely be a key player is freshman Ben Hodges. He will be playing varsity for us this year. He’s very poised and mature. I can see him starting some games, too.”
Hodges is the younger brother of Tierra Hodges, a 2016 graduate from Alcovy who is now a redshirt junior on the Furman girls basketball team.
With Region 3-AAAAAA expected to be competitive this season, Hardwick still expects his team to earn one of the top four seeds and reach the playoffs for the first time in his tenure.