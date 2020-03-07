COVINGTON -- Looking to take over sole possession of fourth place in Region 3-AAAAAA Friday night, the Alcovy boys soccer team fell at home to Evans 2-0.
Missed opportunities to score in the first half proved costly for the Tigers, who allowed both goals to the Knights in the second half.
The game remained scoreless for the first 59 minutes until Evans got on the board with a goal off a corner kick. Leading the Tigers 1-0, the Knights added to its lead seven minutes later and grabbed a 2-goal advantage, a hole Alcovy was unable to dig itself out of.
With the loss, the Tigers fall to 1-4 in region play and currently occupy fifth place, one spot shy of the playoffs with five region games remaining on the schedule.
