COVINGTON -- The last time Alcovy tasted victory over Heritage, the year was 2011 and the two cross-county opponents were playing for bragging rights when the Tigers walked away with a thrilling 68-67 double overtime victory over the Patriots.
On Saturday, their meeting on the court carried a much deeper importance with the two teams now apart of the same region. Looking to improve to 2-0 in Region 3-AAAAAA play and snap a 6-game losing streak against the Patriots, the Tigers rolled to a 71-66 win, their first since the two teams became region opponents in 2016.
“It’s really nice, I’ll be honest,” said Alcovy head coach Mack Hardwick, who had never beaten Heritage since his arrival to the program five years ago. “Overall, it does feel great.”
More importantly, the win gave the Tigers their first 2-0 start in region play since the 2011-12 season. Alcovy went on to win the region championship that season with a 12-0 record and reached the Class AAAA state quarterfinals.
“I’m very proud of them,” Hardwick said. “It’s been a long time since Alcovy has been 2-0 in the region. That’s just huge on its own. Hopefully we can keep that momentum and carry it out through the region. We want to finish first or second. That’s what I’m hoping for.”
With under six minutes to play in the first half, the Patriots held a commanding 24-13 lead following a Christian Davis putback layup.
Following a turnover on the ensuing Alcovy possession, an RJ Noord attempted a three-pointer looking to extend their lead to 14 points. His shot missed and from that point on, the game changed drastically in favor of the Tigers.
Two Avion Young free throws cut the Patriots’ lead to single digits and after switching to a full-court press, the Tigers marched on a 14-0 run that spanned less than three minutes and took a 27-24 lead.
The Tigers forced four turnovers during their full-court press, a decision Hardwick said looking back on played a key role in their eventual victory over the Patriots.
“That was huge,” Hardwick said. “We had to take out Oliver and since we were going to have four guards on the court, we might as well press them. It was almost the last defense that we had for them. They looked comfortable in the 3-2 and the 1-3-1, so when we sped them up, they got disorganized.”
The Patriots managed to regain a 36-33 lead by halftime and later built a five-point lead, 42-37 midway through the third quarter following a Courtney McBride steal and James White layup.
But by the end of the third quarter, the game was deadlocked at 50-all after the Tigers ended the quarter on a 10-4 run.
Heritage wasted little time in scoring the first four points of the fourth quarter on layups from McBride and White.
White scored again on the Patriots’ next possession to maintain a 4-point lead, but it would prove to be the final time the Patriots led by more than two points for the remainder of the game.
A Gerard free throw gave Alcovy its first lead of the quarter, 57-56 with 5:27 remaining and the Tigers never looked back. With the Patriots out of sync on the offensive end, the Tigers continued to score and watched as their lead grew to as many as nine points with 1:12 remaining.
The Patriots made one last run at the Tigers after a Noord three-pointer cut the lead to three, 69-66 with under 20 seconds remaining. White stole the ensuing inbounds attempt and attempted a layup, but his shot was blocked by Gerard, ending any chance of a come-from-behind victory for the Patriots.
“It was really good to see us control the game and the tempo,” Hardwick said. “I still have an issue with us blowing a nine-point lead toward the end of the game, but it just speaks to them being coachable. Every play we called, they executed. Even with some of the missed shots, the plays were executed.”
Driver finished his day with a career-high 26 points while Young scored 17 and Trevon Howze scored 16. White paced Heritage with 25 points while Noord was held to 14 after being held to an 0-for-11 stretch spanning from the second to fourth quarters.
Normally a hot-shooting three-point team, the Patriots were held to just 3-for-23 from behind the arc. White was held without a three-pointer on eight attempts while Noord shot 2 of 10 from long distance.