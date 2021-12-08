Alcovy led the All-Region 3-AAAAAA Football Team voted on by the region’s coaches.
The Tigers won four of the seven top individual awards, including Jason Dukes as Coach of the Year. Alcovy quarterback Ashton Evans was Offensive Player of the Year, wide receiver/defensive back Jamel Johnson was Athlete of the Year and kicker/punter Braxton Crawford was Kicker of the Year.
The first-team offense featured Alcovy’s Levi Adcox (H-back/tight end), M.J. Stroud (H-back/tight end), Tristan Mayweather (running back), Mathias Height (wide receiver), Bobby Smith (wide receiver), Isaiah Kairy (offensive line), Desmond Page (offensive line). The Tigers’ first-team defense picks were Christian Lewis (defensive line), Demani Dumas (defensive line), Armani Russ (linebacker), Justin Buchanan (outside linebacker/strong safety), A.J. Woods (outside linebacker/strong safety) and Raymir Brown (defensive back).
Heritage put Anthony Peters (H-back/tight end), Kelvin Blackshear (linebacker) and Adrian Maddox (defensive back) on the first team. Rockdale County’s first-team selections were A.J. Hardge (wide receiver), Kaleb Baldwin (linebacker) and Najiib Anderson (defensive back).
Alcovy’s second-team honorees were Alex Smith (wide receiver), B.J. Johnson (wide receiver), Duval Hill (offensive line), Reggie Boyd (linebacker) and Malik Kirkland (defensive back).
Heritage put Tyler Bercy (second team), Adrian Maddox (wide receiver), William Boone (offensive line), Dalen Taylor (defensive line), Dominick Johnson (linebacker), Terskyle Harris (outside linebacker/strong safety) and Xavier Turner (defensive back) on the second team.
Rockdale’s second-team selections were Jeremiah Kendrick (wide receiver), Malcolm Snell (offensive line) and Jordan Burns (defensive line).
The honorable mention list included the following:
Alcovy: RB Bryson Virgil; OL Brian Cox; OL Parker Gassmann; OL Yahir Coronado; DL Cameron Newton; OLB/SS Brandon Farmer; OLB/SS Jalen Pierce; DB Ricky Stone
Heritage: QB Tyler Young; RB Dion Dean; WR Josh Harper; WR Rashun Fountain; DL Caleb Mickens; DL Chris Ingram; OLB/SS Kevin White; DB Jaden Rias; DB Caesare Giles; PK Chase Butler
Rockdale: QB Malik Brightwell; HB/TE Chance Johnson; RB Shayvon Hutchinson; OL Justin Opoku; OL Kyle Hubbard; OL Jarah Redden; DL Jusden Culpepper; DL Tyreik Willoughby; DB Harrison Kinsler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.