Eastside’s Dallas Johnson (3) runs against Jones County in the 2020 Class AAAAA quarterfinals.
Both Newton County high school football teams that qualified for the state playoffs are in the second round.
Alcovy got there without having to play in the first round, thanks to earning a bye as the Region 3-AAAAAA champion. Meanwhile, Eastside went on the road for an exciting, 41-35 victory over 6-AAAAA runner-up New Manchester in the playoff debut of first-year head coach Jay Cawthon, a longtime Eagles assistant who was promoted in March.
Eastside rushed for 265 yards in the first-round win, right on track for a run-heavy offense that averaged 260.6 yards on the ground during the regular season. Senior Dallas Johnson rushed 26 times for 152 yards and two touchdowns in the victory, giving him 1,669 yards and 19 TDs on the season. He averages 7.8 yards per carry.
Teammate Kenai Grier also has been a playmaker with 661 rushing yards and eight TDs, as well as team highs of 21 catches for 275 yards and three scores.
The Eagles (8-3) advance to another road game this Friday in the Class AAAAA second round against Jones County (9-2), a three-time defending region champion. The Greyhounds, who have a win over AAAAAAA second-round team North Gwinnett on their resumé, won a high-scoring first-round matchup 56-42 over Griffin last Friday.
Eastside and Jones met in last year's quarterfinals with the Greyhounds winning 28-7.
Alcovy (5-4) hosts its second-round game against traditional power Carrollton on Friday. The Tigers enter the playoffs on a four-game winning streak and with a region title, the latest feat in a resurgence under third-year head coach Jason Dukes. Dukes took Alcovy to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2013.
Carrollton (10-1) finished in a three-way tie for first in 5-AAAAAA, but ended up as the region’s No. 2 seed in a tiebreaker. The Trojans, whose only loss was Sept. 24 to Rome, defeated Creekview 47-28 in the first round.
