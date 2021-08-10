2020 was a breakthrough season for Jason Dukes and his Alcovy football program.
After managing just one region victory in their past five seasons combined, Dukes and the Tigers won two region games in Region 3-AAAAAA and took eventual region champion Evans to the brink in a narrow 40-30 loss.
Their two region wins were good enough to qualify the Tigers for the Class AAAAAA state playoffs for the first time since 2013.
With virtually everyone returning for the 2021 season, including quarterback Ashton Evans and all-state defensive end M.J. Stroud, Dukes said his Tigers are as hungry as ever and ready to take the next step.
“The look in the eyes of our kids after (losing to Evans 40-30 in the region title game) was one of disappointment and not being satisfied with coming in second,” Dukes said. “That was extremely encouraging for me. Our kids were not satisfied with just getting to the playoffs. They’ve shown that by the work they have put in the offseason. I think the hunger is there and the change in attitude and mentality is there. We’ve just got to put all the pieces together and go out and do it.”
On offense, the Tigers return skill players at every position. Evans, who was forced to learn on the job last season with no spring football and a limited summer schedule, returns with a better grasp of the playbook and a better overall skillset.
Evans threw for 1,167 yards and 15 touchdowns last season and Dukes thinks he’s ready to make even more noise in 2021.
“(Evans) did a good job last year,” Dukes said. “He had what I would say was a 50 percent grasp of our entire offense. He’s had a whole season and an offseason now to grow. He’s learned and grown so much and going from a sophomore now to a junior, his body has changed. His arm strength has increased dramatically. I’m excited about what he’s going to do this year.”
At running back, rising junior Tristan Mayweather returns after leading the team with 558 yards and four touchdowns last season. Dukes expects Joe Seay to fill the backup role with his speed and agility skillset.
Left tackle Miles Soloman and right tackle Isaiah Carry will help anchor the offensive line, a group Dukes feels good about thus far.
The Tigers return every receiver but one who caught a pass last season including leading receiver Mathias Height. Stroud finished in a close second in receiving yards (415) and led the team in touchdowns with eight.
“We are really excited about our receiving corps,” Dukes said.
As excited as Dukes is about the Alcovy offense, he’s arguably even more excited about the defense, a unit that returns almost everyone from a season ago.
Of the 11 players to record 20 or more tackles last season, the Tigers return nine of them in 2021, including their top six leading tacklers from a season ago.
“I like everything about that side of the ball,” Dukes said of his defense. “Our linebacking corps I think is one of the best around and definitely one of the best in the region.”
At linebacker, Levi Adcox and Armani Russ will lead the way. On the defensive line, Stroud will draw the biggest attention from opposing teams, something Dukes thinks will make things a lot easier for his defense as a whole to be successful.
“M.J. was an all-state defensive end, outside linebacker last season,” Dukes said. “He’s going to be a guy that teams have to game plan for. I believe that teams having to double team him will possibly make them one-sided.”
Duval Hill and Christian Lewis will line up on the interior and help anchor the line.
In the secondary, Dukes pointed to Justin Buchanon, the Tigers’ leading tackler from a season ago. He will be paired up with Jamel Johnson, Byron Howard and Raymir Brown.
“Our secondary, I think is really strong,” Dukes said. “We’ve got probably one of the most dynamic players in the secondary in our region in Buchanon. He’s not very big, but he checks a lot of boxes for us. He’s able to play up on the line of scrimmage and also able to cover receivers in space.”
Experience at the varsity level will be plentiful for the Tigers this season with the vast majority of their starters as rising seniors. Entering into his third year as head coach, Dukes said he’s excited for the seniors who have helped turn this program around in a relatively short amount of time.
“I’m really excited about those kids,” Dukes said. “The kids that have been in our program for four years have gone through a transition. They have seen a lot of things change and have been the catalyst of part of that change. I’m excited to see what they’re going to do this year and how they’re all going to grow as leaders.”
The Tigers will open up the season with a road game at North Forsyth on Aug. 20.
