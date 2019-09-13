COVINGTON — In the young football season for both the Alcovy Tigers and Salem Seminoles, the sweet taste of victory has not touched the lips for either team thus far.
Alcovy is on a 9-game losing streak, dropping games at the hands of Newton, Rockdale, and Eastside. The team has not lost focus with this new regime, including Coach Jason Dukes, but are hungry for a one in the win column.
For Salem and Coach Jarrett Laws, they are seemingly in full rebuild mode, replacing a great class from last season. They have also dropped two straight to Heritage and perennial power Coffee, but the Seminoles were equally as hopeful for a win as they traveled to Sharp Stadium.
The scoring started early for Alcovy as Salem quarterback Daniel Scott threw an interception right into the hands of Jaquez Snell and he took it 62 yards for a touchdown.
The Braxton Crawford extra point was good and Alcovy was up 7-0 with 8:06 left in the first quarter.
After a three-and-out for Salem, Alcovy went on a 9-play drive and hit pay-dirt with a Tra Perry 3-yard run. With the Crawford extra point, Alcovy went up 14-0 with 4:13 left still left in the first.
After another short Salem drive, Alcovy went back to work on offense and five plays later, scored on a 17-yard run from Andrae Robinson. The extra point was no good, but the score gave Alcovy a 20-0 advantage with 11:54 left before halftime.
Alcovy's NaTorien Holloway scored in his return from injury with 10:04 remaining in the third quarter to extend the Tigers' lead to 34-0 while JJ Strong-Williams capped the scoring with 8:14 remaining.
Salem could never get anything going offensively, relying solely on star sophomore Willis Shepard, and they could never climb their way back into the contest, losing 41-2 in a weather-shortened contest.
The victory gave Alcovy's Dukes his first career win for the Tigers while the team snapped its 9-game losing streak dating back to last season.
Alcovy will be traveling to Colquitt County in two weeks to take on the Packers and Salem will be traveling to Hampton on Friday to start Region 4-AAAA play.