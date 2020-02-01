COVINGTON -- Already locked into the Region 3-AAAAAA No. 4 seed heading into Friday night’s regular-season finale, the Alcovy girls got an early look at their opponent in next Tuesday’s first round.
Facing off at home against Evans, the region’s No. 5 seed heading into the tournament, The Tigers let a double-digit first half lead slip away in an eventual 49-48 loss to the Knights.
The Tigers led the Knights 24-15 at the break, but were out-scored 15-7 in the third quarter. Alcovy took a 31-30 lead into the fourth before faltering down the stretch.
Unique Reed led the way with a team-high 16 points while Ajoyous Tuggle scored 14 in the loss. Markeisha White whipped in with nine points while Serai Johnson scored five.
The Tigers will now face the Knights next Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Evans, who is hosting the region tournament. The winner will make the playoffs, while the loser will end their season.
