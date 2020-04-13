Raven Smith got off to another strong start to her college softball season when the coronavirus ended play.
The Alcovy grad, a junior infielder at West Georgia, had a .328 batting average with a home run, 14 RBIs and seven doubles. She walked 11 times for a .432 on-base percentage.
Her final game was a March 11 doubleheader against Georgia College — she went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two walks in a 7-6, Game 1 win. West Georgia won five of its last seven games before the coronavirus stoppage.
Her next at-bat won’t be until 2021, though. And the Wolves expect her to be a key player once again when play resumes.
"Raven is a very versatile player,” West Georgia coach Al Thomas said. “She started at third her freshman year, then at second base her sophomore year and this year due to injuries she moved to shortstop and did a great job. Offensively, Raven is always a threat at the plate. She is a true gap-to-gap hitter, drives in runs and can hit it out of the park when she squares up the ball.
“Raven has a great eye at the plate, which allows her to go deep into the count with many of her at-bats. This allows her to have an excellent on-base percentage in three-ball count situations."
Smith excelled immediately at the college level, hitting .371 with six home runs, nine doubles, a triple and 40 RBIs as a freshman in 2017. She was named the Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Year after the season — the first West Georgia player to receive that honor since 2011.
She played in only 13 games during the 2018 season because an injury, but returned to form late in the 2019 season, earning All-Gulf South Conference Tournament honors. She went 4-for-10 with three doubles and two RBIs in the tourney.
Smith was a standout player at Alcovy, helping the team to a region title and the second round of the state playoffs as a senior in 2015. She hit .462 that season and struck out just twice. She had six doubles, a triple, eight RBIs and 26 runs scored.
