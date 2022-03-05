Furman's Tierra Hodges, an Alcovy grad, has been named consensus Southern Conference Player of the Year in balloting by league head coaches and media.
Hodges, a fifth-year senior forward, is Furman's sixth SoCon Player of the Year selection. Previous honorees include Natalie Cleckley (1991), Rushia Brown (1992), Jackie Smith Carson (1998 & 99) and Deshara Shealey (2003).
"This is one of the proudest moments I have ever had as a head coach," said head coach Jackie Carson, now in her 12th season at her alma mater. "Our program has witnessed first-hand the work Tierra has put in to be the best player she could possibly be. To be the unanimous player of the year pick shows the level of respect her work has garnered across the conference. She is the face of our program, and I am so happy others are acknowledging her in this way."
Hodges fashioned a brilliant 2021-22 regular season, pacing the SoCon in scoring (18 ppg), rebounding (11.9 rpg), and free throw shooting (.832). She currently ranks seventh nationally in rebounding, is Furman's all-time leader in caroms (1,232), and also stands sixth on Furman's career scoring chart (1,607 points).
The 5-foot-9 Paladin earned league player of the week honors four times during the campaign and claimed SoCon Player of the Month citations for November, December and January.
The Covington native scored a career high 29 points and claimed 14 rebounds in the Paladins' 62-51 triumph over East Tennessee State in the regular season finale on Saturday.
Hodges' headline play this year, which featured a league leading 18 double-doubles (points-rebounds), helped Furman go 11-4 over its final 15 games en route to a 17-11 regular season and 10-4 SoCon mark, good for a third place league finish. The Paladins' 10 conference wins are their most since the 2013-14 season.
Hodges was a first-team All-SoCon selection for the third straight season. She paced the SoCon in rebounding (10.4 rpg) and ranked third in scoring (16.2 ppg) last season, and averaged 11.9 points and 10.4 rebounds in 2019-20.
