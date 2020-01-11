COVINGTON -- Trailing by one point at halftime, Alcovy put together a 29-point second half to down Lakeside at 67-65 at home to improve to 3-1 in Region 3-AAAAAA play Friday night.
The Tigers (10-7, 3-1) dug themselves into an early 22-17 hole at the end of the first quarter and trailed 37-36 at halftime. Senior Oliver Gerard led Alcovy in scoring at the break with 13 points.
Deadlocked at 55-all heading into the fourth, the Tigers’ lowest scoring quarter was still enough to earn a victory over the Vikings. The Tigers scored 12 points in the fourth, including four from Trevon Howze, Dylan Driver and Avion Young.
Despite not scoring in the fourth quarter, Gerard finished with a team-high 17 points while Driver scored 15 and Howze scored 10. Qua Bennamon chipped in with eight points in the victory.
With the win, the Tigers ist atop Region 3 with a 3-1 record. Alcovy will travel to Evans (3-1) next Tuesday before traveling to Heritage (1-3) next Friday.
