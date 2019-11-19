COVINGTON -- Three minutes into the second quarter, Alcovy found itself clinging to a one-point lead over Rockdale County in a game neither team could find a rhythm offensively.
The Tigers managed to build a six-point halftime lead over the Bulldogs and held on down the stretch to earn a tough 53-48 victory to start 2-0 on the season for the first time in 2008-09 season.
Alcovy head coach Mack Hardwick credited his team’s ability to run in transition and press the Bulldogs in helping secure the victory.
“That’s our game,” Hardwick said. “We want to go fast being that we’re short. We have some height, but we’re not trying to rely on it because it needs to be matured. We’re really looking to run this year, so the press is really our style. Even though we didn’t keep our press the way that I’d like it, we were still able to produce some key turnovers.”
After surrendering the first basket of the game, the Bulldogs answered with a quick 6-0 run with baskets on three consecutive possessions. Kevin Sesberry, Elijah Jefferson and Jheim McDonald were responsible for the field goals for the Bulldogs.
The Tigers answered back with a 6-0 run of their own, however, on made shots from Dylan Driver and Justin Evans to grab an 8-6 lead.
Trailing the Bulldogs 13-12, the Tigers ended the quarter on a fastbreak layup from Avion Young to Jamal Donahue to hand Alcovy a 14-13 lead heading into the second quarter.
Rockdale’s Mikhail Bell re-gained the lead for the Bulldogs on a pair of made free throws to start the third quarter and continued to hold a slim one-point lead until the 5:20 mark.
Alcovy grabbed the lead back 17-16 on a Young layup to give the Tigers the lead for good.
An alley-oop dunk from Donahue to Oliver Gerard extended the Tigers’ leda to 25-18 with two minutes remaining before the half.
Following a dunk from Rockdale’s Keishaun Whitner, the Tigers fired back with a second alley-oop dunk, this time from Evans to Gerard to give the Tigers a 28-22 halftime lead.
Continuing to show fight, the Bulldogs cut the Tiger lead to five points on three separate occasions in the third quarter, including Whitner’s jumper that trimmed the lead to 38-33 with 1:30 remaining, but were unable to draw in closer.
Leading the Bulldogs 40-34 entering the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs trimmed the Alcovy lead to three points, 49-46 on a made free throw from Sesberry with 1:02 remaining, but were answered right back with a pair of made free throws from Alcovy’s Tre Howze.
The Tigers went on to win by five points, 53-48.
Despite earning the victory over the Bulldogs, Hardwick wasn’t pleased with the way his team shot the ball from the outside. The Tigers failed to connect on a three-pointer for the entire game.
“We’re trying to make sure that we solidify our offense,” Hardwick said. “We want to make sure that we’re being patient and running the stuff that we’re putting in place. Basketball IQ is at the focal point this year. We’re also looking to knock down more shots because we’re struggling to do that.”
Young finished with a team-high 14 points while Howze chipped in with 11 points. Gerard scored eight points with his only two field goals coming on dunks.
With the loss, the Bulldogs fell to 0-3 on the season for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
Sesberry continued his solid play on the season scoring a game-high 17 points and Jefferson added 11. Head coach Tyrone King was pleased with the effort but knew there were missed opportunities to score.
“We still had opportunities and didn’t convert them,” King said. “We missed a couple of layups in the first half and missed some down the stretch. They gave a good effort, but Alcovy just hit a couple more shots than we did.”
The Bulldogs struggled with their outside shot on the day shooting just 1 of 15 from three-point range.
“We have a team of 15, so we were hoping that somebody could step up for us,” King said. “Whitner has been stepping up lately. He kept us in the game. Other than that, we have Heritage this week so we will go back to the drawing board and see what we can do.”