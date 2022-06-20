The Alcovy High School Athletic Department announced Monday it has named Kareem Hayes as its new head baseball coach.
Hayes was a varsity baseball assistant coach and junior varsity head baseball coach at Alcovy this past season. He also is an assistant football coach.
“Coach Hayes brings a wealth of baseball knowledge and experience to our football program,” Alcovy athletic director Thomas Lowe said. “His mild temperament and likeness by the players will make the transition a very smooth one.
“Coach (Jimmy) Hughes, the former head baseball coach, was extremely supportive of moving Coach Hayes to head baseball coach. Coach Hayes has articulated that he looks forward to continuing to build off of the great success of the baseball program from this past season of making the state playoffs. He wants to continue to build great young men on the field, in the classroom, and in the community.”
Hayes is a native of Gwinnett County and a graduate of Berkmar, where he was a three-year starter and letter-winner in baseball in addition to playing football. He played one season of college baseball at Central Methodist University in Missouri before playing his final three seasons at Albany State University. He earned his undergraduate degree from Albany State and earned a master’s degree from Georgia State in 2018.
Hayes began his baseball coaching career at Berkmar in 2013 as varsity assistant and JV head coach. He moved to Discovery as a varsity assistant in 2015, and served as head baseball coach at Morrow from 2018-21.
