COVINGTON -- Tied 3-3 at the end of three innings, Alcovy out-scored Rockdale 10-0 in the fourth and fifth innings to walk away with a 13-3 run-rule victory over the Bulldogs at home Tuesday night.
Senior Chris Burney launched his second home run of the season in the win, a three-run shot while senior Raquis Holmes hit his first homer of the season. Lamar Williams earned the win in relief for the Tigers after tossing 1 1/3 innings of no-hit, four-strikeout ball.
All-in-all, nine different Tigers drove in a run on the night.
The Bulldogs were led at the plate by senior Kimani Heath, who drove in a pair of runs on one hit. Marcus Payne was also responsible for an RBI in the loss.
Senior Ian Alonzo took the loss on the mound for the Bulldogs, tossing 3 ⅔ innings of 6-hit, 10-run ball (five earned) while striking out seven.
The Tigers and Bulldogs will face off again Wednesday night at Rockdale.
