Each week during the spring sports season, the Citizen will nominate four players for its Fans Choice Spring Athlete Player of the Week. Online voting at www.RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com will begin by Monday and will end Thursdays at midnight.
This week’s winner is Alcovy baseball's Chris Burney. The senior finished with 355 votes to edge out Heritage soccer player Jazmin Ferguson, who finished with 264. Eastside's Brayden Downs took third while Eastside's Lizzie Teasley finished in fourth.
Burney tossed his first career no-hitter in a 15-0, four-inning game against Morrow. Burney also launched his first home run of the season the same day in a 13-10 win over Stockbridge. He went on to hit his second home run of the season earlier this week against Rockdale county.
