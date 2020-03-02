Alcovy standout two-way player JaQuez Snell announced his commitment to Ottawa University Monday night, electing to play on the offensive side of the ball rather than defense.
Snell said he chose Ottawa University, an NAIA program based out of Ottawa, Kansas over St. Andrews (NC), McPherson College (Kans.), Ohio Wesleyan and LaGrange College (Ga.).
“I chose Ottawa University because when I took the visit, I felt more at home then I did with the closer schools,” Snell said. “I was the only one at the visit and it just felt like a great environment that I want to be in.”
Having a hard time deciding between playing offense or defense in college, Snell said that was his main reasoning behind waiting to commit and sign to a college after passing up the opportunity to do so at last month’s National Signing Day event.
“I don’t have a bigger passion for either, but in college and for my future; I feel like I will make a greater impact in the slot or running back position,” Snell said.
Snell also plans to run track for Ottawa University.
“I'm very excited for this next journey in life that I’m about to make,” Snell said. “My ultimate goal while I’m in college is to be considered one of the greats that’s ever been to Ottawa University.
“On the visit, they showed me their Hall of Fame building and my name, JaQuez ‘Flash’ Snell will be in there (one day). Another goal is I want to be remembered as a Covington great. I want to go up to Kansas and make Covington and the Alcovy community proud.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.