Each week during the football season, the Citizen will nominate four players for its Fans Choice Player of the Week. Online voting at www.RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com will begin by Monday and will end Thursdays at noon.
This week’s winner is Alcovy's MJ Stroud, who hauled in 327 votes to beat out Salem's Willis Sheppard. Stroud set a new career-high mark in rushing touchdowns with three in last week's thrilling 28-21 victory over Grovetown. The sophomore quarterback finished the game with 112 yards rushing.
Stroud is the first Tiger to win the Fans Choice award this season.
Sheppard finished with 254 votes to finish in second while Newton's Robert Lewis tallied 43 and Heritage's Derrick Thomas tallied 13.