Alcovy senior Oliver Gerard, who led the Tigers in both scoring and rebounding this past season is gearing up to show off another one of skills after being selected to compete in the Inaugural GHSA Slam Dunk Contest Saturday afternoon.
Gerard was one of three players across the state of Georgia voted in by the fans. The dunk contest will be held at the Macon Centreplex Saturday at 4:45 p.m., and will take place before the start of the Class AAAAAAA girls state championship game.
Known around the area for his vicious in-game dunking skills, Gerard said it feels great to be voted in by the fans.
“It feels great to know that I have so many people that have my back and support me,” said Gerard, who received just shy of 800 votes this past week. “It makes me feel like I’m inspiring others. It’s cool that other people from other places know me, too.”
The senior received several endorsements over the past two weeks, including one from Newton High School principal Shannon Buff, who took to Twitter to help Gerard’s case.
When it was announced that the GHSA was set to host its first ever state-wide dunk contest in recent months, Gerard said he submitted his name immediately.
“It was the first thing that popped in my head that I have to do this,” Gerard said. “I want to show everyone what I can do. It feels great to know that I am one of the best in the state at what I do.”
Gerard will compete against Chapel Hill 6-foot-3 junior Micah Bell and Jeff Davis 6-foot-6 senior Ja’Queze Kirby.
“I have been working on some nice dunks, but I don’t want to say too much because I’m still working on them,” Gerard said.
Having an opportunity to represent Alcovy one last time will be special, Gerard said.
“It will be awesome to rep my team once more,” Gerard said. “I have so much love for the boys, the team and the school.”
