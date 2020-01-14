EVANS -- WIth time winding down, Alcovy’s Ajoyous Tuggle took a few dribbles at the top of the key before delivering the game-winning shot for the Tigers with under five seconds remaining Tuesday night at Evans.
Tuggle’s drive and layup gave Alcovy a 46-44 lead, one they were able to hold to after a desperation attempt from the Knights. Tuggle’s 11 points led the way for the Tigers. Unique Reed chipped in with nine while Dalehia Bolden and Serai Johnson each scored six.
With the win, the Tigers improve to 2-3 in Region 3-AAAAAA play with five games remaining.
