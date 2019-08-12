LEXINGTON -- Alcovy softball earned two bounceback victories Saturday afternoon at Oglethorpe County High School, defeating both Monroe Area and Oglethorpe County to improve to 3-1 on the season.
In the Tigers’ first game of the day against Monroe Area, it was KeLana Gibson's four RBIs that paced them to victory over the Hurricanes. The Tigers struck for seven first-inning runs and finished the game with 14 on 11 hits to win 14-4.
Jada Brown, an Eastside transfer, made her season debut in the circle for the Tigers and tossed five innings of seven-hit, four-rrun ball to earn the win. She also struck out six batters and drove in a run at the plate.
Both Lexie McDonald and Mackenzie Rodgers recorded three base hits to lead the team. McDonald scored four times while Gwyn Lee scored three.
Alcovy 10, Oglethorpe County 4
In the Tigers’ second game of the day, it was a strong fifth inning that helped them break through with their third victory of the season.
Entering the fifth trailing 2-0, the Tigers scored six times and later tacked on two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to win 10-4.
Janee Bellamy drove in three runs at the plate while Rachel Worsham and Gibson each drove in a pair, respectively. Talacia Thompson led the Tigers in runs scored with three.
In the circle, McDonald improved to 2-0 on the season after tossing 5 ⅔ innings of 8-hit, 4-run ball. Only one run was earned for the sophomore right-hander.
The Tigers will take on cross-county rival Newton Tuesday evening at home.