COVINGTON -- For the first time in 2019, Alcovy softball can claim itself victors in Region 3-AAAAAA play after sweeping past Grovetown at home Thursday night.
In Game 1 against the Warriors, it was a strong pitching performance from sophomore Lexie McDonald and a 3-run sixth inning that helped lead the Tigers to a 6-3 victory.
In Game 2, 18 runs scored on 18 hits helped the Tigers dismantle the Warriors in just five innings, 18-3 with Jada Brown earning the win in the circle.
All-in-all, the Tigers (6-8, 2-6) outscored the Warriors 24-6 in the doubleheader and out-hit them 29-12 in what was easily Alcovy’s top performances in doubleheader action this season.
The Tigers trailed by two runs in Game 1 heading into the bottom of the fourth before tying the game up at 3-all. Three runs in the sixth gave the Tigers their first lead since the games’ opening inning.
McDonald allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out a season-high nine batters. At the plate, it was KeLana Gibson’s three-hit performance that paced the Tigers. Janee Bellamy, Mackenzie Rodgers and Ezareona Sheppard each recorded two-hit performances while Bellamy and Rodgers knocked in a pair of runs.
In Game 2, the Tigers wasted little time in building a commanding lead. A quick shutdown inning in the circle from Brown led to 7-runs from the Tigers’ offense in the bottom half.
The Tigers tacked on three more runs to take a 10-2 lead in the middle innings before finishing the game with an eight-run fifth inning.
Brown allowed just five hits in the nightcap and struck out six. At the plate, Gibson recorded three more hits, as did Sheppard, while Bellamy, Brown, Rodgers, Alexis Hernandez and Gwyn Lee each put together two-hit nights.
Lee, Rodgers and Sheppard’s 3-RBI night’s led the way while Brown and McDonald each drove in a pair.