MCDONOUGH -- For the first time in six years, Alcovy softball won its first game of the season Monday night, defeating Eagle’s Landing 16-1 on the road in four innings.
Sporting an 0-5 record in the Tigers’ previous five season-openers, a victory to begin the 2019 season was never in doubt thanks to great pitching from starter Lexie McDonald and reliever Mackenzie Rodgers, who combined to allow one hit and one run.
McDonald earned the win for the Tigers (1-0) after tossing three innings of no-hit ball while Rodgers closed the game out with one inning of work.
At the plate, the Tigers wasted little time in taking a lead after scoring three first-inning runs. Six in the second, two in the third and five in the fourth propelled the Tigers to their most runs in a game since defeating Tucker 16-0 last season.
The Tigers have now scored 15 or more runs in 13 games dating back to last season.
McDonald also paced the Tigers at the plate, driving in a career-high six runs on three hits. Talacia Thompson drove in two more and scored three times on two hits while Gwyn Lee drove in a run, walked twice and scored a team-best four runs.
The Tigers will go for back-to-back home-opener victories Thursday when they play host to cross-county rival Eastside. The Tigers have not played the Eagles since 2017 and have not defeated them since 2014.