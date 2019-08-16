COVINGTON -- Jason Dukes has big goals and rightfully so.
Having spent the past decade plus coaching high school football, including two stints as a head coach, success has followed the former Alpharetta head coach.
After being tabbed Chris Edgar’s replacement at Alcovy High School last January, Dukes quickly came to realize that in order for his success to follow him down Highway 36, a massive overhaul would be needed.
While revamping the coaching staff was high on his to-do list, so was changing the program’s culture as a whole, a completely different challenge altogether.
“Whenever you come into a program that has not experienced a lot of success, not having won a region game in three years, that’s difficult,” Dukes said. “Some people say, ‘well, this place doesn’t have a culture.’ That’s not true. Every place has a culture.”
In 2018, expectations for the Tigers reached an all-time high following back-to-back seasons without winning a Region 3-AAAAAA game. While a promising 2-2 start had the Tigers in high spirits, things quickly took a turn for the worst.
Six straight losses to end the season, including all five of their region games, brought upon many dark days for the Alcovy football program, something Dukes has slowly but surely started to bring them out of in recent months.
“Sometimes a culture is not a positive one,” Dukes said. “For us, part of what we’ve been doing over the past few months is trying to change the culture and trying to explain to our kids that there is a cost to winning. You have to be willing to pay that cost, not sometimes, but every single day.”
Alcovy’s first taste of success under Dukes came last May when the Tigers defeated Woodland High School in their annual spring game. Looking back, Dukes said that win was vital in helping his team realize his vision.
“That was really good for our program,” Dukes said. “That put us in a good position to have something positive going into summer workouts and conditioning.”
Not only did the Tigers’ spring game victory over Woodland give them much-needed energy heading into the summer months, it also gave Dukes and the team their first live look at their new starting quarterback, MJ Stroud.
After starting at wide receiver as a freshman, Dukes spent his first few weeks of spring practice converting Stroud into a quarterback. Dukes’ decision to do so was based off of several key evaluations he made to the roster.
“The first couple of days, we were trying some other people out at quarterback,” Dukes said. “Seeing MJ throw the ball and seeing how he processed information and processed what was unfolding in front of him, it was really easy to see that we had the beginnings that could be really good. We went to him and told him that we wanted to make the change and I’m so glad that we did.”
In the days that followed, the transition proved to be challenging for the young right-hander.
“I was nervous because I didn’t want to mess up,” Stroud said. “It was my first time doing it, but I still wanted everything to be perfect. Now, it’s become more fluent to me.”
Against Woodland, Stroud threw his first career touchdown pass to Andrae Robinson. In June, Stroud expanded on his success and put together strong showings in several 7-on-7 passing tournaments.
Dukes credited offensive coordinator Cory Quinn for not taking it easy on Stroud over the course of the past three-plus months.
“It was a situation where there was some pretty intense coaching that went into his development,” Dukes said. “He didn’t feel like we threw him to the Wolves. We really concentrated giving him some intense coaching because we knew his learning curve was going to be pretty steep. He embraced it and his development from spring until now has been outstanding.”
Fortunately for Stroud, talent at the running back and wide receiver positions have been plentiful thus far. With Super Six running back NaTorien Holloway returning for his senior season and the likes of Robinson roaming around multiple positions on offense, getting the ball into the hands of his talented teammates has not been a difficult task.
“In the case of NaTorien, having a great ground game will take the pressure off of a quarterback,” Dukes said. “Being able to dominate the line of scrimmage with an offensive line is also extremely important. If we feel that we can’t pick up yards on the ground and have to throw the ball 50-60 times a game, that becomes stressful for a seasoned quarterback, let alone a new one. So surrounding him with good players and a good offensive line is really important.”
For Holloway, the start to his junior season was outstanding. The 5-foot-7 running back ripped off three consecutive 100-yard rushing performances against Eastside, Rockdale County and Salem before the offense derailed.
Poised for a big senior season, Dukes is expecting just that.
“I think he is going to have a fantastic season,” Dukes said. “There probably isn’t anyone that runs harder than him. This year, I think he’s taking some really big steps forward in his ability to run the zone and also run gap scheme plays inside. I think now he’s a much more patient runner and I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that he trusts his offensive line more.”
At wide receiver, Dukes said he expects the likes of sophomores Mathias Height and Jamel Johnson to make big impacts as well as junior Caleb Brown. The Tigers will also turn to transfer Tequavion Bennamon, a 6-foot-7 tight end as another target for Stroud.
On the offensive line, Chris Simmons will anchor the unit at center while tackles Ahmad Shannon and Ksai Wood will anchor the ends. Jacob Wade and Blake Dawson are two more lineman Dukes plans to use in varsity action this season.
The Tigers are set to return several experienced players on defense, beginning in the secondary with seniors Andrae and Adrian Robinson, La’Ken Nettles, Cameron Daniels and JaQuez Snell.
“Our secondary is full of guys that can play and have a lot of experience,” Dukes said.
At linebacker, seniors Demetrious Thrower and Notorian Jones are expected to start while sophomore Trey Perry is expected to receive playing time, too. On the defensive line, seniors Joshua Kemp, a three-technique and Anthony Little, a defensive end, are players the Tigers are counting on to start.
Despite no one on the current roster having the experience of winnnig a Region 3-AAAAAA game, Dukes made it abundantly clear that they fully expect to end that streak in 2019.
“We’re going to win a region game,” Dukes said. “I’m not worried about that. If we take are of the culture part of this program ,the wins are going to come. The thing that I’m most concerned about his how we prepare, how we go out and practice and how we go out and play. If we do that, the region wins are going to come, and the playoff appearances are going to come. That might come this year. I’m expecting that.”