EVANS -- Trailing for the first 29 minutes of the game, Trevon Howze gave Alcovy a 58-57 lead with just under three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter with the Tigers looking to advance to the Class AAAAAA state playoffs with a win against Lakeside.
Alcovy’s hardfought comeback attempt in the fourth quarter was cut short in the final two minutes when the Vikings out-scored the Tigers 10-6 down the stretch, forcing the Tigers to attempt a three-pointer to tie with under 10 seconds remaining.
Junior Avion Young fired two three-pointers on the final possession of the game before Howze attempted one of his own before the buzzer, all of which missed, handing Alcovy a disappointing 67-64 loss in the first round of the Region 3-AAAAAA tournament.
Alcovy head coach Mack Hardwick chalked their loss up to missed opportunities down the stretch when his team was within striking distance.
“It hurts when we don’t do the small things,” Hardwick said. “We had an opportunity to win the game by making our free throws. If we make some more free throws, we win the game.”
Trailing 61-60 with 1:50 remaining, Young went to to the free throw line in a 1-and-1 situation looking to give the Tigers the lead back. Young went on to miss his first attempt, resulting in a pair of made free throws on the other end by the Tigers.
The costly trip to the free throw line turned a potential 1-point lead for the Tigers into a three-point deficit in the span of nine seconds.
Young went on to make a pair of free throws with 32 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to one, 65-64 before the Vikings extended their lead back out to three points on a layup. Following a timeout with 10 seconds remaining, the Tigers were unable to knock down a game-tying three-pointer to send the game into overtime.
Hardwick commended the play of standout senior Oliver Gerard, who led the way with 23 points on 11 made shots from the field. Gerard dunked the ball four times in the game.
“He’s definitely without a doubt the MVP of this team,” Hardwick said of Gerard. “The supporting cast was here or there on some plays that we needed. What made it hurt was when the consistency wasn’t there. To solidify games like this, we had to do something consistent.”
The Tigers struggled offensively in the first half and trailed the Vikings 30-23 at the break. Gerard was responsible for 11 of the Tigers’ 23 points while no other Tiger scored more than three points.
“We really weren't moving the ball in the first half,” Hardwick said. “Our offense was stagnant. What I did in the second half was trying to overload with a guard inside their zone. I ended up overloading with a big and it panned out offensively and defensively. That’s how we were able to make our run.”
The Tigers scored more points in the third quarter than the entire first half with 24.
Alcovy scored on 11 of their 19 offensive possessions in the quarter with three coming from Gerard and Dylan Driver. The Tigers also connected on their only two three-pointers of the night in the quarter, one from Tyreke Singleton and one from Qua Bennamon.
With the Lakeside lead trimmed to three points, 50-47 following a Gerard layup, Lakeside struck back with a jumper at the buzzer to give the Vikings a 52-47 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
WIth the season hanging in the balance, Alcovy marched on an 11-5 run to grab a one-point lead on Howze’s floater. The Tigers held one more lead on Gerard’s layup with 2:34 remaining, but failed to finish the game.
“The only thing that we fell short of in that second half was the free throw line,” Hardwick said.
The Tigers missed six crucial free throws in the first half and five more in the second half.
Driver joined Gerard in double figures with 13 points. Singleton was the next closest Tiger with eight points.
