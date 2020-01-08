COVINGTON -- Looking to improve to 3-0 in Region 3-AAAAAA play to start the season, Alcovy started slow and never recovered Tuesday night in a 67-58 loss to Grovetown.
The Tigers were out-scored 19-8 in the first quarter and 21-8 in the second and found themselves looking up at a 40-16 halftime deficit, one that proved to be insurmountable despite a valiant second-half effort.
Alcovy managed to out-score the Warriors 42-23 in the second half, including a 25-point fourth quarter. Grovetown’s Zy Wright scored 25 points to pace the Warriors while Alcovy’s Avion Young scored a team-high 26.
Dylan Driver chipped in with 11 points while Jamal Donahue was the next closest Tiger with nine points. Tyreke Singleton added six.