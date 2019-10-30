Alcovy Tigers (Region 3-AAAAAA)
Coach: Jason Dukes
Record: 2-6, 1-2 region
Last week: Lost to Heritage 19-0
Evans Knights (Region 3-AAAAAA)
Coach: Lemuel Lackey
Record: 5-2, 3-0 region
Last week: Beat Greenbrier 46-15
Outlook
When Alcovy plays host to Evans Friday night, a win or loss for the Tigers won’t play much into their chances of making the playoffs with two games remaining on the schedule.
Tied with Greenbrier for fourth place in Region 3-AAAAAA, the Tigers’ season will ultimately hinge on their Nov. 8 road matchup with the Wolfpack on whether or not they will secure their first playoff berth since 2013.
But that won’t stop the Tigers from looking to play spoiler on the Knights, who are the only remaining unbeaten team in region play.
Alcovy’s 19-0 loss at Heritage last Friday night was forgettable on virtually every front for the Tigers. While the Alcovy defense did manage to keep the Tigers in the game for 3 ½ quarters, the Tigers’ offense had no answer for the Patriots’ front seven, one that wreaked havoc seemingly all night.
With a Knights team fresh off a dominant win over Greenbrier 46-15, their highest point total of the season, the Tigers will be tasked with slowing down a Knights rushing attack that tallied 311 yards rushing against the Wolfpack last Friday night.
Junior running back Jofranstar Graham led the way with 133 yards rushing to pair with three rushing touchdowns.
Last year: Lost to Evans 24-5
Location: Sharp Stadium